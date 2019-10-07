Business Unusual at Brown Smith Wallace: Advisory Services Drive Growth and Combat Industry Disruption

In a first for a St. Louis-based accounting firm, and one that demonstrates its ongoing commitment to support the growth and success of the region’s middle market and Fortune 500 companies, Brown Smith Wallace is adding a Marketing Advisory practice to its suite of client solutions, officials recently announced.

Brown Smith Wallace provides advisory services to help its clients improve their business performance and results, and increase their risk awareness and preparedness. Today, as organizations face increased complexity, new competitors, and unprecedented change, the accounting firm offers cybersecurity, data analysis, software selection, and business performance consulting to help clients tackle these new challenges. Currently, the multifaceted accounting and business services firm has more than 30 practice areas and more than 300 employees.

Anchoring the new Marketing Advisory practice is Eisenhower Fellow Tom Etling, who previously served as the CEO of Dovetail, a St. Louis-based brand communications agency.

The new marketing offerings are the latest addition to Brown Smith Wallace’s burgeoning Advisory Services group, which employs more than 60 professionals and is led by Partner Ted Flom. Launched nearly two decades ago, the Advisory Services group is considered the St. Louis region’s largest business consulting and risk advisory services practice serving middle market and Fortune 500 companies across the United States.

“Our core accounting and tax work and deep relationships with our clients’ C-Suite personnel put us in a unique position to spot trends and opportunities,” said Tony Caleca, managing partner of Brown Smith Wallace. “Launching the advisory practice was a bold move for the size firm we were in 2002, but it positions us well today as we help our clients grow and transform their businesses in the ever-changing world we live in.”

When the Advisory Services group was first introduced in 2002, Brown Smith Wallace had annual revenues of $11 million and employed 100 people. Today, the firm brings in $55 million in revenues and employs over 300. The Advisory Services practice is a strong performer for the firm, with approximately $11 million in annual billings – doubling in size over the last five years.

“At Brown Smith Wallace, we take great pride in our ability to drive growth for clients by helping them manage their challenges and harness opportunities,” said Flom. “With the addition of the Marketing Advisory practice and Tom’s deep expertise in brand marketing, customer engagement, issues management, corporate social responsibility, and digital strategy, we have even greater capabilities to help our clients grow.”

Before joining Brown Smith Wallace and prior to his tenure as CEO at Dovetail, Etling was the chief executive officer at St. Patrick Center, and also held senior leadership positions in marketing for Bi-State Development and the Gateway Arch. He was also named one of nine Eisenhower Fellows in the United States in 2015. He has worked for or represented enterprises in the areas of healthcare, higher education, hospitality, financial services, sports and entertainment, and the public sector.

About Brown Smith Wallace

Brown Smith Wallace—an independent firm associated with Moore Global Network Limited—is a nationally recognized, top 100, full-service CPA and business advisory firm in Missouri with more than 300 employees. The firm is the top-ranked St. Louis firm in the 2020 Vault Accounting Firm ranking, is recognized as a top workplace for women by the Accounting MOVE Project and is a 2019 INSIDE Public Accounting Best of the Best Firm. For more information, visit brownsmithwallace.com, follow on Twitter @bswllc, or call 314.983.1200.

