Business Valuation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ernst & Young and PwC in the Business Valuation Services Market | SpendEdge

02/26/2020 | 09:31am EST

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global business valuation services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005322/en/

Read the 126-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Business Valuation Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

This spend growth is attributed to the rising number of IPOs that are particularly observed among start-up enterprises. The number of start-ups mushrooming in the global business landscape is propelling the prospects of demand growth in the business valuation services market. These services are considered critical for start-ups to project their correct worth in the market to attract investments. The increasing instances of M&A activities are boosting the spend growth of the business valuation services market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 industry-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Business Evaluation Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Service providers are battling a substantial increase in their technology expenses owing to the implementation of web-based applications and analytics tools, which help improve the accuracy of the valuation process. These expenses will have consequent inflationary impacts on the procurement price in the business valuation services market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top business valuation service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Ernst & Young- Prior to finalizing a contract with this service provider, it is critical for buyers to get a clear picture of the expected fee as it will imply the former’s understanding of the project scope. In the business valuation services market, fees are typically dependent on the size of the buyers’ firms, scope and purpose of the valuation, and complexity of the firms’ operations.

PwC- Buyers are advised to seek assistance in review from this service provider upon mid-project completion, which helps in identifying defects and mitigating accuracy risks in the future. Also, this will allow them to gain a complete understanding of the review process and derive maximum benefit in terms of identifying process improvements that could increase the value of businesses through post-valuation reviews.

Grant Thornton International- While negotiating with this service provider, buyers are advised to adopt the hourly pricing model that offers them a high rate of transparency as they can obtain the hour-based progress of the valuation project. The adoption of this model results in an increase in service providers’ accountability to complete the valuation project on time as timely progress is monitored by buyers.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the business valuation services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

  • Business valuation services market spend segmentation by region
  • Business valuation services supply market analysis
  • Regional spend opportunity for business valuation service providers
  • Business valuation service providers cost structure
  • Total cost of ownership analysis in the business valuation services market
  • Business valuation services pricing models analysis
  • Category management objectives
  • Cost saving opportunities in the business valuation services market

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


