Business Wire : and Muck Rack Partner on Best in Class Technology Stack for Influencer Media Database and Public Relations Management

08/25/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Industry leaders team up to offer customers the future of news distribution, targeting, and relationship management.

Muck Rack, the leading public relations management (PRM) platform, and Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, today announced a partnership to equip public relations teams with the tools and resources they need to target and deliver their content to the right audiences, at the right time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005172/en/

The collaboration between the companies will enable public relations teams to manage relationships with journalists, bloggers and freelancers, see critical context about who is writing and sharing stories, work from media lists that never go stale, and send optimized press releases and pitches to the most relevant audiences.

“We are beyond excited to take another step in our mission of connecting organizations and audiences. Teaming with Muck Rack will ensure Business Wire customers have direct access to the leading influencer media database,” said Business Wire CEO, Geff Scott. “This partnership will enable all forms of customer content to be optimized and delivered widely over the world’s leading press release distribution network as well as pin-pointed to journalists and influencers,” added Scott.

“Business Wire and Muck Rack share the same DNA of being dedicated to helping companies communicate and providing trusted resources for journalists,” says Muck Rack co-founder and CEO Greg Galant. “It’s only natural we’d partner to help our customers navigate an increasingly chaotic media landscape by providing them with cutting-edge technology and global distribution.”

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack’s Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables PR teams to work together to find the right journalists for their stories, send customized pitches, build meaningful relationships with the media, monitor news and quantify their impact. Thousands of organizations, including Taco Bell, Pfizer, Golin, International Committee of the Red Cross, The Carter Center, Kauffman Foundation, and Penguin Random House, use Muck Rack to take their communications to the next level.

Muck Rack is also the solution of choice for journalists, who use Muck Rack’s free, automatically updated portfolios to showcase their work and to provide information about what stories they’re looking for.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

BW-PS


© Business Wire 2020
