Business Wire : and Onclusive Announce Partnership to Provide Advanced Measurement of Press Release Engagement and Impact

09/16/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Business Wire and Onclusive have entered into a strategic partnership that provides Business Wire clients with the ability to derive meaningful earned and social media insights related to distribution of a press release over Business Wire’s unparalleled, global distribution network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005082/en/

Business Wire Earned and Social Media Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business Wire Earned and Social Media Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

The agreement brings together two influential service providers serving the public relations, communications and marketing industries: Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, and Onclusive, the data science company for marketing and communications.

Business Wire’s clients will now have access to real-time reporting on the impact that their content has created. This advanced analytics capability will measure syndicated, earned and social media and will provide insights that include the most critical metrics such as volume, social and influencer engagement, advanced sentiment analysis and geolocation.

“Onclusive shares Business Wire’s view that analytics across multiple channels are key to understanding the true impact of your content,” said Geff Scott, Business Wire’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that adding Onclusive’s data to our reporting tools will provide a comprehensive measure of press release impact.”

“We are thrilled to be selected by Business Wire to power earned and social media reporting,” said Dan Beltramo, CEO of Onclusive. “By bringing together the industry leader in news distribution with the world’s most advanced media measurement technology, Business Wire’s customers will have unprecedented insights into the true reach and impact of their news.”

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

About Onclusive:

Onclusive (www.onclusive.com) is the data science company for marketing and communications. As the inventors of PR Attribution™, Onclusive is the first company to use artificial intelligence to reveal which communications strategies drive business outcomes, and leverage advanced marketing technologies to deliver a brand’s most valuable content to its intended audience. The Onclusive analytics platform is built upon a proprietary newscrawler which captures, reads, and analyzes millions of earned, owned, and newswire articles every day, then organizes each piece of content based on dozens of dimensions making the information accessible for aggregate and entity-level analysis. Onclusive was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Learn more at onclusive.com/about/ and follow updates on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

BW-PS


© Business Wire 2019
