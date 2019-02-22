Log in
Business and adventure come together at Hotel Moselebauer

02/22/2019 | 04:31am EST

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Austria offers a uniquely peaceful location for meetings and congresses embedded in the Alps. It is this undisturbed environment that makes Hotel Moselebauer the perfect spot for exclusive events. The hotel’s Experience Moselebauer service combines a congress hotel with a private adventure world, all located one hour from Klagenfurt Airport, and two hours from both Vienna and Ljubljana.

The 100-room hotel is surrounded by 15 hectares of untouched land, offering the chance to combine any meeting with outdoor events. The facility’s uniqueness shines through its onsite adventure world – a playground for adults with quad bikes, high ropes climbing and 10 other activities. The site is smoothly integrated into the Alpine landscape so as to preserve the area’s natural beauty.

All of Moselebauer’s rooms offer stunning views of the Carinthian-Styrian Alps and are free from surrounding noise. The hotel also offers a luxurious wellness and spa area, which covers 2,000sq m and is equipped with 10 different saunas and steam baths and three heated pools.

Experience Moselebauer is ideal for private events, as clients can rent the whole property, brand it accordingly and organise an event that meets their every need. The hotel offers 11 congress and meeting rooms ranging from 60 to 300sq m, and an 800sq m event hangar for special occasions. 

The hotel’s many dining options include the main restaurant, which can serve up to 200 people, a wine cellar and an exclusive Alpine chalet, located 4km from the property, where guest can host dinners for up to 120 people. No matter where travellers choose to dine, Austrian charm and at an altitude of up to 1.4km guarantee an elevated experience.

Hotel Moselebauer offers every company a private event planner that will guide them from the very beginning of the event process until it has successfully taken place and travellers have safely returned home.

To find out more about such outstanding properties, pick up the latest issue of Business Destinations magazine, available in print and online now.

www.businessdestinations.com.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
