Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Business cycle survey - February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:29am EST

24.02.2020

Code: 070008-20

Overall confidence in economy decreased slightly. The composite confidence indicator (economic sentiment indicator), that is stated by basic indices, decreased slightly by 0.5 percentage points to 97.6, m-o-m. Business confidence decreased slightly by 0.4 points to 96.3 compared to January. Consumer confidence indicator decreased slightly by 0.7 points to 104.1, m-o-m. Composite confidence indicator, business confidence indicator and consumer confidence indicator are lower, compared to February 2019.

In industry, in February, confidence indicator increased by 1.7 points to 92.7. The assessment of current total demand almost unchanged m-o-m. According to respondents, stocks of finished goods increased. For the next three months, respondents expect an increase in the development of production activity. Overall, confidence in industry is lower, y-o-y.

In February, confidence in construction decreased by 4.9 points to 119.0. The assessment of total demand for construction work decreased. For the next three months, respondents expect no changes in the employment. Finally, confidence in construction is lower, y-o-y.

In trade, in February, confidence indicator increased by 3.8 points to 102.1. The assessment of overall economic situation of the respondents increased m-o-m. The stocks almost unchanged. Expectations of total economic situation development for the next three months increased. Finally, confidence in trade is higher, y-o-y.

In February, in selected services (incl. banking sector), confidence decreased by 2.7 points to 96.7. The assessment of current economic situation of the respondents decreased compared to January. In February, the assessment of demand almost unchanged. Expectations of total demand for the next three months did not change. Overall, confidence in selected services is lower, y-o-y.

In February, consumer confidence indicator decreased slightly by 0.7 points to 104.1, m-o-m. The survey taken among consumers in February indicates that consumers are for the next twelve months a little more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation. Worries about their financial standing decreased, compared to January. The share of respondents intending to save money almost unchanged. Worries about rise in the unemployment almost unchanged too, m-o-m. The respondents concern about rises in prices increased slightly too. Overall, consumer confidence indicator is lower, y-o-y.

***

We changed the base for the calculation of the basis index from January 2020 (in news release by the Czech Statistical Office). The previous base (average of 2005) replaced by the long-term average, which is more suitable for the Economic Sentiment Indicator evaluation. The long-term average will be recalculated every year in January. For 2020, we calculate the long-term average from 2003 to 2019.

Notes:

Responsible manager: Juraj Lojka, Director of Business Statistics Coordination and Business Cycle Surveys Department, tel. +420274052680, e-mail: juraj.lojka@czso.cz
Contact person: Jiri Obst, Head of Business Cycle Surveys Unit, tel. +420274054116, e-mail: jiri.obst@czso.cz

Data source: CZSO business survey, GfK Czech consumer survey

End of data collection: February 17, 2020

Next News Release: March 24, 2020

This press release wasn´t edited for language.

Business and Consumers Surveys are co-financed by grant agreements of the European Commission DG ECFIN.

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:54aATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE : Invitation to the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting of the eydap
PU
05:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b
PU
05:54aStatement by Bank Negara Malaysia
PU
05:54aRTL delivers assistance to empower Filipino rice farmers
PU
05:54aAVIVA : New dads at Aviva take over five months parental leave
PU
05:51aBritish newspaper owner Reach targets seven million users by end - 2022
RE
05:50aSUNAC CHINA : Expects Higher Net Profit for 2019
DJ
05:49aWIZZ AIR : EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport
RE
05:49aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group