Business demography 2018: 41 087 new enterprises, enterprise creation rate 7.4%

Press release: 12.266-106/20

Vienna,2020-06-29 - In 2018, 41 087 new enterpriseswere created in Austria, according to the latest available data by Statistics Austria. Referring to the total number of active enterprises on the market, this corresponds to an enterprise creation rate of 7.4%. Compared to 2017 (7.6%), the intensity of enterprise creation slightly decreased. 1.5 jobs were created on average per newly founded enterprise. At the same time, 32 006 enterprises closed, resulting in an enterprise closing rate of 5.8%. Per enterprise closed down, 1.6 jobs were lost on average.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.