Business media firm CNN Money Switzerland files for bankruptcy

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - CNN Money Switzerland (CNNMS)
will cease operations and file for bankruptcy after the
coronavirus pandemic hit revenues, the Swiss business media
company said on Monday.
While audience figures for the company's audiovisual
programmes rose sharply over the past six months, revenues
contracted as business partners hit by the crisis cancelled or
postponed contracts, CNNMS said in a statement.
Its board of directors came to the conclusion on Sunday that
the uncertainty surrounding the economy and the future of the
Swiss media market did not point to "a sustainable profitability
solution" for the channel's activities, CNNMS said.
The probation commissioner will preside over the liquidation
of the company, CNNMS said.
Launched in January 2018, CNNMS is managed by a privately
owned Swiss media company and has 25 employees. It is the only
Swiss partner of the Turner/CNN Group brands.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)