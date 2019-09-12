Businesses Escalate Push for Trade Pact with Canada, Mexico

By William Mauldin and Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- U.S. business groups are ramping up efforts to win passage of the Trump administration's trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, even as House Democrats and other critics say the deal needs revisions before a vote.

Dozens of farmers and other supporters rallied Thursday on the National Mall to advocate passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. That followed scores of events across the country last month aimed at showing support to lawmakers in their home districts during the congressional recess.

"It's the dairy products that are going to benefit," said Dave Daniels, who with family members and partners owns 575 dairy cows in southeastern Wisconsin. The U.S. "will be able to probably expand the amount of product going into Canada by $250 million, about one-third more than we had been able to get in that country," said Mr. Daniels, who attended Thursday's event.

Businesses and farmers hope a revised and ratified trade pact for North America will restore certainty to key trading relationships as President Trump is imposing broad tariffs on imports and questioning the benefits of trade with China and other longtime partners. Mr. Trump in the past has threatened to pull out of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement if the USMCA, its replacement, gets bogged down.

A delay remains a distinct possibility. Most House Democrats, backed by labor groups, want to continue working with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on ways to enhance the agreement and make sure new labor provisions can be enforced in Mexico.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Thursday that she wanted to see stronger labor enforcement mechanisms for Mexico from Mr. Lighthizer as part of the deal. Many Democrats felt burned after supporting Nafta in 1993 only to see U.S. jobs leave to Mexico and overseas.

"We're just waiting for language about enforceability," she told reporters on Thursday. "If you can't enforce the language in any treaty then you can't protect American workers."

In response, Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) said improving working conditions in Mexico is already a big part of USMCA. "Democrats are grasping at straws," he said.

Mrs. Pelosi almost certainly has the votes to sidetrack USMCA if Mr. Trump seeks expedited consideration of the pact under 2015 trade legislation.

The House Ways and Means Committee this week tweeted an image of USMCA depicted as a pig with lipstick, an apparent argument that many of the differences between the deal and Nafta are cosmetic.

In general, House lawmakers have praised the work of Mr. Lighthizer in working toward a compromise, but they say his office isn't yet ready with implementing legislation that would allow USMCA to enter into force in U.S. law.

In their effort to secure passage, business and farm groups are seeking to win over newly elected Democrats in conservative or swing districts who have an interest in working across party lines. The vast majority of Republicans appear supportive of Mr. Trump's deal.

The new pact would update Nafta with digital-trade rules and other provisions favored by U.S. companies. USMCA also raises labor standards in an effort to lift working conditions in Mexico and tightens rules for auto-industry trade in an effort to raise wages.

"Our domestic and global competitiveness is dependent on the ability to move vehicles and parts across borders duty free," said Shane Karr, head of external affairs at the North American unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. "USMCA guarantees that this certainty and this predictability will continue."

FCA has had more than 100 meetings with U.S. lawmakers and their staff this year, in part an effort to educate newer members of Congress who may have to vote on a trade agreement for the first time

Mr. Karr helps lead a group called the USMCA Coalition that is backed by major business groups and manufacturers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which supports the coalition, and its local affiliates sponsored 93 meetings with lawmakers over the recent congressional recess, including 40 Democrats.

The business leaders back efforts between House Democrats and the Trump administration to strike a compromise on the enforcement of rules involving labor and the environment as well as other issues, but they also want to see earnest negotiations as soon as possible.

Mr.Lighthizer on Wednesday formally responded to Democrats' concerns about USMCA, a spokesman said. Democrats kept his response closely held, though Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal briefly said Thursday: "There's movement. I'm satisfied with the progress we're making on it."

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday told Fox Business Network that USMCA could advance "in the next 30 to 60 days." House Democrats, in a set of talking points forwarded to members, said that "Nafta 2.0/USMCA will be ready for a vote as soon as it is ready; no sooner, and also no later."

One group pushing for quick passage of the agreement is the Pass USMCA Coalition, which includes the PhRMA trade group for pharmaceutical companies and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Major pharmaceutical companies are eager to retain a provision in USMCA that gives biologic drugs 10 years of exclusivity from competitors that seek to market similar products.

Many Democrats and consumer groups want to lower the drugs' regulatory protections or take other steps to reduce prices and improve access to medicine. On Thursday, consumer watchdog group Public Citizen sent a representative in a cat costume to the USMCA rally carrying the messages "Fat Cat$ 4 USMCA High Drug Prices" and "Fat Cat$ [heart symbol] USMCA."

Backers of USMCA want Congress to vote this fall if possible before the height of the presidential election season, which is likely to amplify partisan divides and strain efforts for the Democratic-led House to pass any major legislation or agreement. In 2016, the then-Republican-led House balked at advancing President Obama's Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which like USMCA would have updated rules with Canada and Mexico.

"Parties go to their corners, and it's a heck of a lot harder to get things done" in election season, said former Rep. Joe Crowley, a Democrat who is honorary co-chairman of Pass USMCA.

--Siobhan Hughes contributed to this article.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com