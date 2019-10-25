Businesses Fear U.S., China Won't Reach Deal on Core Issues

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- American companies cheered when the U.S. and China called a cease-fire in their trade war this month, but as both sides work toward drafting an initial deal some worry that a more meaningful, long-term pact may never be reached.

Negotiators from both sides are working toward a "phase one" agreement that would halt additional U.S. tariffs in exchange for big Chinese purchases of American farm goods, new rules on currency manipulation and efforts by China to finish opening its financial sector to foreign firms.

That would leave other issues aimed at leveling the playing field for U.S. businesses to be dealt with in future deals. U.S. executives regularly complain that they are pressured to share or give away crucial technology in exchange for access to China's market and face restrictions on how they can use data that hurt their ability to compete there.

"There is a risk that once something is announced on phase one, it is very unclear what will happen beyond that and whether there would just be continuing talks and no results," said Christine Bliss, president of the Coalition of Services Industries, an umbrella group that includes everything from financial firms to express delivery.

Those concerns are echoed by other business groups and companies that believe U.S. companies increasingly face high hurdles in the China market.

The preliminary phase one agreement "does not address many of the fundamental issues that have led to heightened tensions" between the U.S. and China, said Libby Cantrill, head of public policy at bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co.

"It would not be surprising if the romance is short-lived and Trump returns to not only more adversarial rhetoric but also more combative actions," Ms. Cantrill said.

The White House is hoping to have a deal ready by mid-November, when it could potentially be signed by President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and senior officials from Beijing are expected to speak Friday by phone to chart a path forward, which could be followed by a Beijing meeting in coming weeks.

Phase one may include some measures to protect American intellectual property, along with confirmation that China will follow through with earlier plans to open its financial services, officials and business groups say.

Yet the thorniest issues faced by American financial firms and other companies -- the forced transfer of technology, limits on the movement of data and subsidies enjoyed by Chinese competitors -- aren't set to be addressed in the first step, these people say.

What is more, continuing economic and security disagreements with China, including over Beijing's handling of protests in Hong Kong, are complicating the ability of the two countries to make concessions that would help clear up the trade conflict.

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that Beijing is continuing to allow for intellectual property violations, theft of trade secrets and trafficking in the opioid drug fentanyl, issues the U.S. wants addressed in the trade talks.

"When the product of their labor is stolen, when the sweat of their brow is made futile, it undermines our entire system of free enterprise," Mr. Pence said in a speech organized by the Wilson Center think tank, in which he also criticized Nike Inc. and the National Basketball Association for recent actions regarding China.

Mr. Pence expressed optimism that the U.S. and China will "step forward and seize this unique moment in history to start anew by ending the trade practices that have taken advantage of the American people for far too long." Yet China hasn't signaled much interest in making the structural changes sought by the U.S., according to people following the talks.

Quite the reverse. Since May, when Mr. Trump halted negotiations as both sides were believed to be near a deal, Western business groups note half a dozen steps Beijing has taken to limit foreign participation in information technology, telecommunications and the free flow of data in the country.

Those steps could make it difficult for financial firms, for example, to thrive in China even if they are allowed to establish fully owned subsidiaries there.

In addition, China is rolling out a system for "corporate social credit" that could be used to blacklist foreign companies even if an industry is technically open to foreign investments. Under the system, an algorithm would determine to what degree companies are complying with the country's various laws and regulations.

China has also threatened to put U.S. firms on an "unreliable entities list," a blacklist of foreign entities that harm Chinese businesses, after the Trump administration blacklisted telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. It isn't clear if the Trump administration will issue planned licenses to do business with Huawei as part of the phase one deal.

Chinese officials say a new foreign investment law coming into effect next year addresses Washington's demands on opening up to foreign companies.

Getting China to open up to American firms is only one of a set of competing priorities in the Trump administration, which has appeared to prioritize different sets of goals during the negotiations. Some hawkish voices in and around the administration want to confront Beijing through foreign policy or decouple the world's two biggest economies. Mr. Pence on Thursday rejected the idea of decoupling.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has complained about the trade deficit and touted plans for Chinese firms to buy more U.S. exports. American farmers, a politically powerful group that is suffering from retaliation against U.S. tariffs, would benefit from the phase one framework, which would involve agricultural purchases of up to $50 billion a year, Mr. Trump said.

"The promise of additional ag purchases is welcome news but details on timeline, price, commodities and many other questions will have to be answered," said Farmers for Free Trade, a group that seeks to eliminate tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.

Mr. Mnuchin has spearheaded a currency pact that could help American manufacturers, since it is designed to prevent Beijing from cheapening its currency to gain trade advantages.

Yet phase one would contain few of the structural reforms. Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said Mr. Trump can't declare victory until there is a deal that addresses the theft of American intellectual property and technology. The chairman of the committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), said he wishes the phase-one framework was "more comprehensive."

Some China experts worry that Beijing, benefiting from a tariff truce, won't be eager to make deep concessions soon, especially with political uncertainty over impeachment and the 2020 election. Businesses are hoping their priorities aren't lost in the shuffle.

"We haven't yet really scratched the surface of many of the core challenges raised by our government concerning China's industrial policies in areas like treatment of data, significant reduction of subsidy practices and end to forced technology transfers," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president for international affairs at the U.S. Chamber.

"Let's not lose sight of the ongoing important issues that we believe still must get addressed to bring this relationship forward," he said.

