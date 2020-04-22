Bustos Fights for Ethanol Producers in Appropriations Briefing with Agriculture Secretary

Bustos: 'This Administration has demonstrated a clear pattern of prioritizing padding the pockets of their friends at big oil than standing with our family farmers.'

WASHINGTON - Yesterday, in a House Appropriations Committee hearing via telephone, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) pushed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on the U.S Department of Agriculture's (USDA) decision to refuse to provide relief to ethanol producers as part of the response to support family farmers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

'Although I am pleased to see some much-needed relief begin to reach our farmers, the decision to once again exclude our biofuel producers from receiving assistance cuts out an entire market and is dangerously shortsighted,' said Congresswoman Bustos. 'This Administration has demonstrated a clear pattern of prioritizing padding the pockets of their friends at big oil than standing with our family farmers. We must do more to sustain our biofuel producers and I'll keep fighting to ensure that no farmer is left behind.'

Last week, the USDA announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to help bring relief to farmers and ranchers across the country, but chose not make any of that funding available to biofuel producers. TheCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $14 billion in additional Credit Commodity Corporation (CCC) funding that will become available in June.

Given that CFAP did not provide relief for biofuel producers, Congresswoman Bustos pushed Secretary Perdue on yesterday's call as to whether the additional $14 billion in CCC funding will be used to support biofuel producers.

To fight for our biofuel producers, Congresswoman Bustos sent a letter with the bipartisan Biofuels Caucus in Congress urging Secretary Perdue to provide economic relief to the biofuels industry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

