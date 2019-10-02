Log in
Busworld 2019: HELLA introduces intelligent lighting and electronic solutions for buses and coaches more

10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT
Lippstadt, 02 October 2019. At Busworld 2019, lighting and electronics expert HELLA will be presenting technology highlights for buses and coaches from 17 to 23 October 2019 (Hall 1, Stand 145). The focus of the trade fair presentation will be on innovative product solutions that contribute to greater safety and comfort in road traffic and to an individualised vehicle design. Busworld is the largest international trade fair for city buses and coaches. For the first time this year, the fair will take place in Brussels.

Artificial driving noise for electric vehicles presented for the first time at Busworld

To protect road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and visually impaired people, HELLA has developed an artificial driving noise for electric, hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. This gives sound to noiseless engines so that approaching vehicles can be perceived better. HELLA will present the new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) to the public for the first time at Busworld. The automotive supplier will also be presenting other key technologies from its broad electronics range, including the 24 Volt intelligent battery sensor and the rain-light sensor. A light sensor is mandatory in all new buses (for automatically controlled low beam headlamps according to ECE-R48).

Intelligent lighting systems increase road safety

The focus of Busworld 2019 will also be on VISIOTECH projection technology. It enables communication by means of light and can thus visually warn other vehicles and pedestrians. HELLA will also be presenting further intelligent lighting systems based on established matrix LED technologies, which have been in series production in the automotive industry for several years and provide more precise, individual and situational illumination of road surfaces.

Headlamp with reflector design makes cost-effective LED lighting possible

Another HELLA technology highlight is the 90 mm LED module R 80. This sturdy headlamp features an innovative reflector design that provides a particularly homogeneous illumination and therefore neither distracts nor tires the driver. The innovative technology enables cost-effective switching from halogen to LED headlamps.

In addition, HELLA presents the Multi Lens Array (MLA) projection module, with which different personalised welcome scenarios can be implemented in the exterior or interior of vehicles.

Modular Shapeline lamp series enables individualised vehicle design

In addition, the lighting and electronics expert offers customers various equipment variants to strengthen its own brand image. This includes the Shapeline lamp series. Manufacturers of city buses and coaches, for example, can use the modular principle to give their vehicles an individual and uniform light signature. Visitors to the HELLA stand can use the Shapeline configurator to put together an individualised light signature and view it directly by means of a vehicle silhouette.

Experience HELLA at Busworld in Brussels from 17 to 23 October 2019 (Hall 1, Stand 145).

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:38:11 UTC
