Buxton : Announces Jake Schneider as President and Chief Operating Officer

Buxton, the industry leader in customer analytics, today named Jake Schneider as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer.

As President and COO, Mr. Schneider will take on responsibility for overseeing Buxton’s rapid growth in technology-driven, customer analytics solutions for clients in the healthcare, commercial real estate and retail sectors, while also exploring further international opportunities.

Mr. Schneider is the former president and CEO of Cartegraph Systems, Inc., a provider of SaaS-based asset management solutions to local governments. He will report to founder and CEO Tom Buxton.

“Jake is a proven leader and we are excited to welcome him aboard,” said Tom Buxton. “With his customer-focused mindset and strategic strengths, he will help maximize value across the company’s advanced analytics technology, allowing Buxton to accelerate our vision and build on our products and offerings for our clients.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Schneider spent more than 20 years helping companies transform their strategies for growth. At Cartegraph, he created the first government-specific operations management system, which helped propel the company’s expansion. Cartegraph was sold in 2017.

“I’m looking forward to joining Buxton as the company continues its leadership and expansion in customer analytics products,” Mr. Schneider said. “Buxton is well positioned with a talented management team and innovative technology to further capitalize on the ever-changing global data analytics marketplace.”

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics for the retail, restaurant, healthcare, public and commercial real estate property technology sectors. At Buxton’s core, we help businesses, property owners and investors realize their growth and optimization potential by understanding who the relevant customers are, where existing and potential customers are located and the value each customer brings to the organization. For 25 years we have produced award-winning solutions, enabling clients to successfully expand and improve sales performance. Buxton is privately held and offers solutions globally in over 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005357/en/