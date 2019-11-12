Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Buxton : Announces Jake Schneider as President and Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Buxton, the industry leader in customer analytics, today named Jake Schneider as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer.

As President and COO, Mr. Schneider will take on responsibility for overseeing Buxton’s rapid growth in technology-driven, customer analytics solutions for clients in the healthcare, commercial real estate and retail sectors, while also exploring further international opportunities.

Mr. Schneider is the former president and CEO of Cartegraph Systems, Inc., a provider of SaaS-based asset management solutions to local governments. He will report to founder and CEO Tom Buxton.

“Jake is a proven leader and we are excited to welcome him aboard,” said Tom Buxton. “With his customer-focused mindset and strategic strengths, he will help maximize value across the company’s advanced analytics technology, allowing Buxton to accelerate our vision and build on our products and offerings for our clients.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Schneider spent more than 20 years helping companies transform their strategies for growth. At Cartegraph, he created the first government-specific operations management system, which helped propel the company’s expansion. Cartegraph was sold in 2017.

“I’m looking forward to joining Buxton as the company continues its leadership and expansion in customer analytics products,” Mr. Schneider said. “Buxton is well positioned with a talented management team and innovative technology to further capitalize on the ever-changing global data analytics marketplace.”

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics for the retail, restaurant, healthcare, public and commercial real estate property technology sectors. At Buxton’s core, we help businesses, property owners and investors realize their growth and optimization potential by understanding who the relevant customers are, where existing and potential customers are located and the value each customer brings to the organization. For 25 years we have produced award-winning solutions, enabling clients to successfully expand and improve sales performance. Buxton is privately held and offers solutions globally in over 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.buxtonco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pINTIVA HEALTH : Announces New General Counsel
PR
02:31pLUNG CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION : Announces 2019 Scientific Research Grant Program Awards
PR
02:31pMentor Capital Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 10-Q
BU
02:30pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Share buyback 12-11-2019
PU
02:30pCrawford United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
02:30pHoliday Inn Club Vacations® Adds Exciting Ski Destination With Acquisition of The Ridge Resorts
GL
02:29pUNITED BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
02:26pCYNERGISTEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:26pStanford School of Medicine's Carla Pugh to Keynote Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum
BU
02:25pAMERICAN SOFTWARE : Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group