02/25/2020 | 07:40am EST
Regulatory Story
Buy-Back of Securities
Released 12:34 25-Feb-2020

Buy-Back of Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DB ETC Index plc

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 25 February 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series

Number of Securities to be bought back

Trade Date

Settlement Date

ISIN

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

30,000

21 February 2020

25 February 2020

GB00B3SC0P31

Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

177,963

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC Index plc

549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005571/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG


London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Buy-Back of Securities - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 12:38:37 UTC
