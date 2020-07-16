|
Buy Back programm DO/EM/08/2020
07/16/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
Monthly reporting of June 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/08/2020
In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during June 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.
|
Companies
|
BCP
|
MAROC TELECOM
|
Stokvis Nord
|
Casablanca
|
Paris
|
Afrique
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract
|
Program start date
|
08/07/2019
|
13/05/2020
|
19/03/2020
|
Program end date
|
07/01/2021
|
12/11/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Maximum number of shares to be acquired
|
9 112 733 (5%)
|
1 500 000 (0,17%)
|
459 758
|
(share capital)
|
(maximum 20%
|
(maximum 20% liquidity
|
|
|
5%
|
|
liquidity contract)
|
contract)
|
|
|
Maximum purchase price
|
351 MAD
|
198 MAD
|
|
18,18 €
|
20 MAD
|
Minimum sale price
|
189 MAD
|
92 MAD
|
|
8,45 €
|
10 MAD
|
Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202 339
|
17 500
|
|
24 456
|
369 752
|
Number of shares held at the beginning of the
|
|
|
|
41 956
|
|
|
|
|
month (Share capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,10%
|
0,005%
|
4,02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares purchased (BB and
|
0
|
66 901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32 299
|
537
|
LC)
|
(O/W 0 )
|
(O/W 39 195)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average purchase price
|
_
|
135,55 MAD
|
|
12,57 €
|
9,43 MAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares sold (BB and LC)
|
100
|
76 401
|
|
26 710
|
0
|
(O/W 100)
|
(O/W 48 195 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average sale price
|
224 MAD
|
135,84 MAD
|
|
12,62 €
|
_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202 239
|
8 000
|
|
30 045
|
370 289
|
Number of shares held at the end of the month
|
|
|
|
38 045
|
|
|
|
|
(Share capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,10%
|
0,004%
|
4,03%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BB : Buy Back program
LC : Liquidity Contract
Disclaimer
AMMC - Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:40:09 UTC
|
|