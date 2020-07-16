Log in
Buy Back programm DO/EM/08/2020

07/16/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Monthly reporting of June 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/08/2020

In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during June 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.

Companies

BCP

MAROC TELECOM

Stokvis Nord

Casablanca

Paris

Afrique

Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract

Program start date

08/07/2019

13/05/2020

19/03/2020

Program end date

07/01/2021

12/11/2021

17/09/2021

Maximum number of shares to be acquired

9 112 733 (5%)

1 500 000 (0,17%)

459 758

(share capital)

(maximum 20%

(maximum 20% liquidity

5%

liquidity contract)

contract)

Maximum purchase price

351 MAD

198 MAD

18,18 €

20 MAD

Minimum sale price

189 MAD

92 MAD

8,45 €

10 MAD

Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract

202 339

17 500

24 456

369 752

Number of shares held at the beginning of the

41 956

month (Share capital)

0,10%

0,005%

4,02%

Total number of shares purchased (BB and

0

66 901

32 299

537

LC)

(O/W 0 )

(O/W 39 195)

Weighted average purchase price

_

135,55 MAD

12,57 €

9,43 MAD

Total number of shares sold (BB and LC)

100

76 401

26 710

0

(O/W 100)

(O/W 48 195 )

Weighted average sale price

224 MAD

135,84 MAD

12,62 €

_

202 239

8 000

30 045

370 289

Number of shares held at the end of the month

38 045

(Share capital)

0,10%

0,004%

4,03%

BB : Buy Back program

LC : Liquidity Contract

*

Disclaimer

AMMC - Autorite Marocaine du Marche des Capitaux published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:40:09 UTC
