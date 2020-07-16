Buy Back programm DO/EM/08/2020

Monthly reporting of June 2020 on share buyback programs launched by listed companies DO/EM/08/2020

In accordance with the provisions of Decree No 2-02-556 of 24 February 2003, as amended and supplemented, the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) publicly discloses the transactions conducted during June 2020 by the companies which have a stock buy-back program.

Companies BCP MAROC TELECOM Stokvis Nord Casablanca Paris Afrique

Characteristics of the buy-back program/Liquidity contract

Program start date 08/07/2019 13/05/2020 19/03/2020 Program end date 07/01/2021 12/11/2021 17/09/2021 Maximum number of shares to be acquired 9 112 733 (5%) 1 500 000 (0,17%) 459 758 (share capital) (maximum 20% (maximum 20% liquidity 5% liquidity contract) contract) Maximum purchase price 351 MAD 198 MAD 18,18 € 20 MAD Minimum sale price 189 MAD 92 MAD 8,45 € 10 MAD Implementation of the buy back program/Liquidity contract 202 339 17 500 24 456 369 752 Number of shares held at the beginning of the 41 956 month (Share capital) 0,10% 0,005% 4,02% Total number of shares purchased (BB and 0 66 901 32 299 537 LC) (O/W 0 ) (O/W 39 195) Weighted average purchase price _ 135,55 MAD 12,57 € 9,43 MAD Total number of shares sold (BB and LC) 100 76 401 26 710 0 (O/W 100) (O/W 48 195 ) Weighted average sale price 224 MAD 135,84 MAD 12,62 € _ 202 239 8 000 30 045 370 289 Number of shares held at the end of the month 38 045 (Share capital) 0,10% 0,004% 4,03%

BB : Buy Back program

LC : Liquidity Contract