Buy Gwaltney® products, build hope for kids with cancer

08/23/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gwaltney® has teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to build hope for kids with cancer. From Aug. 27 – Sept. 23, 2018, Gwaltney will donate $.02 to Roc Solid Foundation for every eligible product sold, up to $50,000.

Gwaltney


ROC Solid Foundation


Roc Solid Foundation, based in Virginia, is a nonprofit that builds hope for kids with cancer through the power of play. The organization is best known for constructing playsets for kids with cancer who are between the ages of one and eight and completing top-to-bottom room makeovers for kids ages eight to 18. Roc Solid also distributes Ready Bags to families the day they hear the devastating news of their child’s diagnosis.

Gwaltney, a brand that believes in both giving back and the power of play, will support Roc Solid’s mission in select areas where its products are sold: Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Eligible products include varieties of: Gwaltney Great Dogs, Gwaltney Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Gwaltney Great Bolony, and Gwaltney Pork Sausage. More information on the program, and a complete list of participating items can be found at GwaltneyGives.com.

“The Gwaltney brand is all about family and fun, and we are proud to partner with Roc Solid to support their mission of building hope for kids with cancer,” said Gwaltney brand manager Chad McFadden. “We’ve volunteered at many Roc Solid Foundation projects, and having the opportunity to put smiles on the faces of kids fighting cancer is an experience like no other.”

“Gwaltney has been a great partner to us, and we are excited about the potential of this campaign,” said Roc Solid Foundation’s chief play officer Eric Newman. “The money raised will build hope for more kids and families, allowing them to do what they do best – play.”

About Roc Solid Foundation:
Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids and families facing pediatric cancer. The organization is best known for its Play It Forward initiative, which surprises kids ages 1-8 with custom playsets in their backyards and completes room makeovers for kids ages 8-18. The organization has completed nearly 400 Play It Forward projects throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.

About Gwaltney
Originally founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, VA, Gwaltney offers a variety of bacon, hot dogs, bologna, lunchmeat and sausage. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com and www.Facebook.com/GwaltneyFoods. Gwaltney is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Ashley Martin, Director of Communications
ashley@rocsolidfoundation.org
757-348-2344

Adrienne Taylor, Public Relations Coordinator
awtaylor@smithfield.com
757-357-8520

