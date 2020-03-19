Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Buy as much as possible' - Taiwan sees boon to panic buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:30pm EDT
People wait in a long line to buy face masks in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a pharmacy in Taipei

People in Taiwan were told to buy as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, as the island's premier struck a distinctly different approach to panic buying by advising them there was plenty to go around and it would support the economy.

While Taiwan has only reported 108 cases of the virus, large rises in recent days from people returning from overseas has prompted some people to rush to supermarkets to stock up, even as the government says there is no need to panic and it will punish hoarding and profiteering.

Writing on his Facebook page late on Thursday in a post entitled "Buy as much as possible, there's plenty of goods", Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said it was the ideal opportunity to buy more Taiwanese products in a boon for the economy.

"Taiwan is a kingdom of fruits, a kingdom of fisheries, and a big food processing country. During the Wuhan pneumonia epidemic, as the economy is slowing down, of course the government encourages everyone to enthusiastically buy," he wrote.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Su said there were lots of supplies in Taiwan, including of toilet paper which has sold out in many countries.

"If people aren't spending outside and want to cook for themselves at home, buy more vegetables and fruit, buy more Taiwanese agricultural products, cheer on the farmers. This is a great thing," he said, adding that the island's farmers would welcome the support.

Su is well-known for his wry sense of humour.

During a brief toilet paper panic last month, he called for calm saying people "only have one butt-hole," to widespread amusement across the island.

Export-reliant Taiwan's economy has been buffeted by the virus. On Thursday the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years to a new low and shaved its outlook for economic growth this year to 1.92% from 2.57% forecasted in December.

The government is also rolling out a T$60 billion ($1.98 billion) stimulus package.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aListed China firms' filing delays hit five-year high as virus thwarts auditors
RE
12:56aLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
12:56aUnity will help Iran overcome coronavirus, Rouhani says
RE
12:56aSOUTH KOREA, CHINA, JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO HOLD VIDEO CONFERENCE OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE : Seoul
RE
12:53aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain as policymakers combat virus impact; Philippines recovers
RE
12:53a'Strings attached' - Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
12:53aThailand reports 50 new coronavirus infections for total of 322
RE
12:53aMalaysia to deploy army amid movement curbs to contain coronavirus
RE
12:44aTesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due to coronavirus
RE
12:30aChina unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark unchanged but future easing likely
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australian banks offer business loan relief, government readies coro..
3Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
5BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group