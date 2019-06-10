Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Buyout firm Apollo Global agrees to acquire Shutterfly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 10:22pm EDT
Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC said on Monday it had agreed to acquire U.S. digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc for $2.7 billion, including the company's $900 million debt.

The deal, first reported by Reuters on Monday, is the culmination of several years of private equity interest in Shutterfly, which allows customers to make photo books, cards and gifts from their photos.

Its business has become increasingly commoditized and competitive, forcing it to explore a sale.

Apollo said it would pay $51 per share in cash for Shutterfly, a 13% premium to the company's value on Feb. 5, the last trading day before it announced it would explore a sale.

Apollo also announced it would acquire privately held Snapfish LLC, a small internet-based retailer of photography products, to merge it with Shutterfly.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Shutterfly makes personalized consumer photo products such as photo books, holiday cards, invitations and stationary.

Founded in 1999, Shutterfly faces increasing competition from other online digital photography services companies such as Snapfish and Vistaprint, as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Wal-Mart, Costco and Target, that offer low-cost digital photography products and services.

Shutterfly was approached by several buyout firms over the years about a deal, including by Thomas H. Lee in 2016 and Silver Lake Partners LP in 2014, Reuters has previously reported.

In February, Shutterfly said its board had formed a committee to explore its options with the help of investment bank Morgan Stanley after receiving acquisition interest from an undisclosed party. The company also announced that its Chief Executive Christopher North would leave the company in August.

Shutterfly last year acquired privately held Lifetouch, which helps schools and families shoot professional photos, for $825 million in cash.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Lisa Shumaker)

By Greg Roumeliotis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37pDelay the 'dot plot'? Fed policymakers face communications quandary
RE
11:20pHuawei executive says goal to be world's top phone maker some time off
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:56pNikkei edges higher in choppy trade; weak yen supports exporters
RE
10:26pCompanies Turn to Internal Crowdsourcing to Pick Best New Ideas -- Journal Report
DJ
10:25pThe Surprising Way Startups Are Disrupting the Life-Insurance Business -- Journal Report
DJ
10:25pMonetary Easing Looks Different This Time Around -- Journal Report
DJ
10:23pStudent-Debt Relief for Employees -- Journal Report
DJ
10:22pBuyout firm Apollo Global agrees to acquire Shutterfly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
2NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP : Announces Settlement of Offers to Exchange and Consent Solicitations and Related Tran..
3MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : QUEBEC WILL NOT INVEST IN BOMBARDIER'S REGIONAL JET PROGRAM: economy ministe..
4BOOKING HOLDINGS INC : BOOKING : South Korean firm Yanolja that reinvented love hotels gets Booking, GIC fundi..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Agrees to Acquire Networking Startup Barefoot Networks -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About