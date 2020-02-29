By the Numbers : How the Coronavirus Epidemic Is Hitting Businesses Around the World

25%

Estimated drop in container volumes in February at the Port of Los Angeles, the largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports from China.

$50.52

Friday's closing cost per barrel for Brent crude futures, the global gauge of oil prices, the lowest in more than a year. Traders expect the spreading coronavirus will cripple demand.

15%

The percentage of Apple's revenue derived from China. The company said it wouldn't be able to meet its fiscal second-quarter financial guidance.

More than 200,000

Flights to, from and within China that have been cancelled by airlines worldwide in response to the coronavirus.

$1.1 billion

Ad commitments secured by NBCUniversal for the Olympics as of January. An Olympic official raised the possibility of postponing or canceling the Tokyo Olympics this summer due to the coronavirus.

17,600

The number of different Procter & Gamble products that rely on materials from China, according to the company.

$175 million

Expected hit to Walt Disney's operating income in the current quarter if its shuttered Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks remain closed for two months, according to the company.

0

China's box office revenue for this year's Lunar New Year holiday season, compared with the holiday-period total a year ago of 5.9 billion yuan ($840 million).

16%

China's share of global gross domestic product in 2018.

90%

The percentage of Chinese exporters reporting difficulty shipping goods, according to a Chinese Commerce Ministry survey of 7,000 companies.

85%

The percentage of the world's toys that are made in China. Toy companies are struggling to fill retail orders as the epidemic disrupts the industry's supply chain.

85%

The decrease in 'business activity' reported last week by sportswear company Adidas from Jan. 25 to Feb. 19 in Greater China compared to the same period a year earlier.

92%

The percentage decline in vehicle sales in China in the first 16 days of February.

9.4%

The decline in U.S. travel agency ticketing by dollars transacted this past week, compared to the same period last year, according to Vertical Research Partners.

38%

The percentage increase in February for shares of Zoom Video Communications, a provider of remote conferencing software. The increase has been driven by the expectation that companies will hold more meetings via videoconference instead of face to face.

$50 million-$60 million

Expected hit to Under Armour sales in the first quarter related to the coronavirus outbreak.

$100 million

Reduction to expected sales in the current quarter for chip maker Nvidia due to the virus.

40%

Drop in average coal consumption at major Chinese power companies from a year earlier in the week through Feb. 25, according to Goldman Sachs.

$50 million

Potential lost revenue from the coronavirus outbreak at Royal Caribbean Cruises, the company said earlier this month.

12%-13%

The estimated percentage of overall Puma sales coming from China. Puma said it expected sharply slower sales growth in 2020.

15 days

How long casinos in Macau, the world's richest gambling market, were forced to close their doors to help curb the spread of coronavirus, starting Feb. 4. Some analysts estimated gross gambling revenue could decline 65%.

3 billion yuan

Decline in first-quarter profit predicted by China Baowu Steel Group, the country's largest steel producer, because of disruptions from the epidemic. That's roughly $428 million.

291,000

Employees of Nestlé that the company asked to temporarily postpone all overseas business travel -- to anywhere -- until March 15.

75%

The drop in March demand for travel to the Asia Pacific region, excluding China, reported by United Airlines. United had expected those routes to account for 10% of capacity this year.

60 days

Polyester stockpiles in China have doubled from a norm of 30 days, indicating the synthetic resin isn't getting to mills that weave it into yarn, says Salmon Lee, a principal consultant with Wood Mackenzie. China produces about two-thirds of the world's polyester, he said.

35%

The percentage of Microsoft sales generated by its personal-computing business in the previous quarter. Microsoft said Wednesday that sales for the personal-computing business are expected to fall short due to supply-chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

100%

Friday's odds that the Federal Reserve cuts its target interest rate at its next meeting in March, according to the futures market. That's up from an 11% chance one week ago.

2,100

The number of dealers that Volkswagen has in China, two-thirds of which are closed. About 40% of the company's sales are in China.

$25 million

Marriott's expected reduction in fee revenue per month this year, compared with its outlook, assuming current low-occupancy rates in the Asia-Pacific region continue.

$35 million-$45 million

Ralph Lauren's decrease in fourth-quarter income in its fiscal year 2020 due to slower sales in China, Japan and Korea.

$100 billion

Possible hit to revenues at airlines, airports and other related industries, according to the chief executive of the International Bureau of Aviation, an industry consultant.

$1 trillion

Potential loss in global output resulting from an extended shutdown of Chinese manufacturing, exports and consumption, according to some economists.

87%

The percentage of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai that expect the epidemic to have a negative impact on revenue.

500,000

The number of barrels of crude per day that Saudi Arabia plans to cut from its shipments to China in March. Ordinarily, Saudi Arabia supplies China with 1.7 million barrels of crude per day.