Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Byrna Technologies : XBRL Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover

Cover - shares

6 Months Ended

May 31, 2020

Jul. 17, 2020

Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name Byrna Technologies Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001354866
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date May 31, 2020
Entity File Number 333-132456
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Current Fiscal Year End Date --11-30
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 136,089,074
Entity Current Reporting Status No
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q2
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes

Disclaimer

Byrna Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 20:45:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Announces the Closing of $21 Million of Notes Due 2025
PU
05:06pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Company General Info Form
PU
05:06pENCORE WIRE : Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
05:06pFLIR : Announces $500 Million Notes Offering
BU
05:05pENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Distribution
PR
05:05pGLOBALSCAPE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pOsoyoos Closes Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
05:04pLIMELIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:03pBRIGGS & STRATTON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pDIGIRAD CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group