Byrne Praises ArcelorMittal Expansion: “Southwest Alabama Competing on a Global Scale”

08/13/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) released the following statement praising ArcelorMittal's announcement that it will build an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel making facility at AM/NS Calvert, bringing 200 direct and 100 indirect jobs to Southwest Alabama.

Byrne said:'This announcement is great news for the South Alabama economy and further proof that our working men and women can compete on a global scale. It is another example of the success of President Trump's trade agenda, expanding domestic manufacturing in the critical American steel industry. I appreciate ArcelorMittal for their ongoing commitment to our area, and I thank our local leaders and our workforce that have worked to strengthen this partnership.'

Slab currently used at the AM/NS facility is largely imported into the United States. This expansion will add another critical component to the domestic manufacturing process to the facility in Calvert, Alabama. Click herefor more information on the Calvert expansion from ArcelorMittal.

Disclaimer

Bradley Byrne published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 13:37:05 UTC
