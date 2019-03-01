Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Byte Back to Bring Free Tech Career Training to Baltimore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 08:05am EST

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Byte Back, a growing tech education nonprofit, today announced that Chrissie Powell was named as the organization's Baltimore Site Director, leading the launch of its first expansion outside the Washington, D.C. metro region. This past October, Byte Back won a $1 million CAD ($775,000 USD) TD Ready Challenge grant to expand to Baltimore.

Chrissie Powell of Byte Back

WASHINGTON, D.C., Mar 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Byte Back, a growing tech education nonprofit, today announced that Chrissie Powell was named as the organization's Baltimore Site Director, leading the launch of its first expansion outside the Washington, D.C. metro region. This past October, Byte Back won a $1 million CAD ($775,000 USD) TD Ready Challenge grant to expand to Baltimore. Powell's hire represents an important step in expanding efforts to equip adults on the other side of the digital divide with the technology skills they need to succeed.

"Baltimore is a special city filled with intelligent, innovative minds just waiting to be ignited," Powell said. "This, coupled with my in-depth knowledge and experience within Baltimore's workforce development community, provides a sweet recipe for a successful Byte Back expansion."

Powell has been in the community nonprofit sector since 2012, formerly a leader at Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "I'm honored for the opportunity to serve Baltimore and her residents once again," she said.

"Thousands of adults in cities around the country are looking for opportunities to fully participate in the digital economy and to earn a living wage. Byte Back is thrilled to be bringing that opportunity to Baltimore," said Elizabeth Lindsey, executive director of Byte Back. "Chrissie's passion and drive will help put tech within reach in a whole new community."

Byte Back has been increasingly in the national spotlight, as an expert in digital inclusion and tech diversity, and will now expand their on-the-ground impact.

Powell will work with community partners to recruit and train students and corporate partners to hire Byte Back graduates after they graduate. Free tech training for adults in Baltimore city is planned to launch by summer 2019, with at least 72 students receiving training by the end of the year.

About Byte Back:
Byte Back, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides a pathway of inclusive tech training that leads to living-wage careers. As a leader in digital inclusion, since 1997, Byte Back has helped hundreds of graduates launch living-wage careers that use technology. In 2018, 50 graduates were hired, earning $27,599 more per year than before Byte Back courses. Please see more at https://byteback.org/.

News Source: Byte Back

Related link: https://byteback.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/byte-back-to-bring-free-tech-career-training-to-baltimore/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aIndia's growth may decelerate further despite election spending
RE
08:22aTSX set to open higher as oil prices rise
RE
08:08aEurope intensifies diplomacy to shield against Chinese power
RE
08:08aUK factories brace for Brexit, but consumers less worried
RE
08:05aByte Back to Bring Free Tech Career Training to Baltimore
SE
07:49aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Nitrates Derogation deadlines approaching
PU
07:49aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : G59 Settings Changes Information Evenings
PU
07:48aWall Street futures bounce as focus shifts to inflation, factory data
RE
07:46aEmerging markets bring in $25.6 billion of foreign capital in Feb - IIF
RE
07:35aTow Atlanta Proudly Announces the Arrival of Tarva’ the Autobot
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives
4AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Deepening downdraft chills factory activity
5IMI PLC : IMI : CEO succession

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.