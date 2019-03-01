Byte Back to Bring Free Tech Career Training to Baltimore

WASHINGTON, D.C., Mar 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Byte Back, a growing tech education nonprofit, today announced that Chrissie Powell was named as the organization's Baltimore Site Director, leading the launch of its first expansion outside the Washington, D.C. metro region. This past October, Byte Back won a $1 million CAD ($775,000 USD) TD Ready Challenge grant to expand to Baltimore. Powell's hire represents an important step in expanding efforts to equip adults on the other side of the digital divide with the technology skills they need to succeed.



"Baltimore is a special city filled with intelligent, innovative minds just waiting to be ignited," Powell said. "This, coupled with my in-depth knowledge and experience within Baltimore's workforce development community, provides a sweet recipe for a successful Byte Back expansion."



Powell has been in the community nonprofit sector since 2012, formerly a leader at Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "I'm honored for the opportunity to serve Baltimore and her residents once again," she said.



"Thousands of adults in cities around the country are looking for opportunities to fully participate in the digital economy and to earn a living wage. Byte Back is thrilled to be bringing that opportunity to Baltimore," said Elizabeth Lindsey, executive director of Byte Back. "Chrissie's passion and drive will help put tech within reach in a whole new community."



Byte Back has been increasingly in the national spotlight, as an expert in digital inclusion and tech diversity, and will now expand their on-the-ground impact.



Powell will work with community partners to recruit and train students and corporate partners to hire Byte Back graduates after they graduate. Free tech training for adults in Baltimore city is planned to launch by summer 2019, with at least 72 students receiving training by the end of the year.



About Byte Back:

Byte Back, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides a pathway of inclusive tech training that leads to living-wage careers. As a leader in digital inclusion, since 1997, Byte Back has helped hundreds of graduates launch living-wage careers that use technology. In 2018, 50 graduates were hired, earning $27,599 more per year than before Byte Back courses. Please see more at https://byteback.org/.



