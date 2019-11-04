C-Bond NanoShield Final Presentation for the 2019 Fleet Europe Innovation Award to be Held November 6th at the Fleet Europe Summit in Portugal

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that the C-Bond NanoShield™ final presentation for the 2019 Fleet Europe Innovation Award will be held on November 6, 2019, at the Fleet Europe Summit in Estoril, Portugal. The winner will be announced on November 7th. To vote for C-Bond NanoShield please visit the Fleet Europe Innovation Award website at https://votes.fleeteurope.com/innovation.html#.XbwuWT-oskl.



The Fleet Europe Innovation Award 2019 award rewards innovative solutions, products or services from the international fleet supplier industry, which includes manufacturers, leasing and rental companies, fuel and insurance specialists or other vehicle fleet suppliers. The Fleet Europe Summit is the number one international conference in Europe for all fleet and mobility leaders. This two-day event combines information, education, networking and knowledge sharing. It gathers yearly over 1,000 fleet and mobility decisions makers and influencers.

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

“We are proud to be selected as a finalist for the 2019 Fleet Europe Innovation Award and encourage our supporters to vote for C-Bond NanoShield,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

C-Bond has filed, licensed and/or acquired a total of 22 individual patents and patent applications spanning core and strategic nanotechnology applications and processes.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

