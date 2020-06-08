C-Bond Secure Prevents Break-in and Looting Attempt at Prominent Houston Jewelry Store

HOUSTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that C-Bond Secure successfully prevented a break-in and looting attempt at Hal Martin’s Watch and Jewelry Co., a prominent Houston jewelry store.



C-Bond Secure is a glass strengthening primer for the installation of window film. C-Bond’s nanotechnology chemically bonds to and repairs the defects randomly distributed across the glass surface, thereby increasing glass strength, flexibility and impact resistance. The product is easy to install and is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive and marine.

Hal Martin, Owner of Hal Martin’s Watch and Jewelry Co., said “I was the first jewelry store to use the C-bond technology on all of our glass windows. This nanotechnology, which changed the molecular structure of the glass, is amazing.

“One evening after midnight, three individuals tried for one hour to break a single window at my store with a sledgehammer. While the glass was cracked, they were not able to gain entry. The C-Bond technology, along with the 34mm film they installed, did the job. I must say it certainly makes it easier to sleep at night knowing that thieves, protestors and sledgehammers are not going to gain entry. We now use C-Bond Secure on our showcases to protect from smash and grabs,” concluded Martin.

“These tumultuous times have demonstrated loud and clear the importance of securing a storefront or other point of entry to the business community,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “C-Bond Secure provides a cost-effective, proven solution for businesses to protect themselves and the people inside from break-ins, robberies, and looting.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

