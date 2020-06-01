C-Bond Systems Announces Exclusive Nationwide Distribution Agreement for EPA Registered Disinfectant MB-10 Tablets Approved for Use Against Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

HOUSTON, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (“C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc. for use of MB-10 Tablets, an EPA-registered disinfectant (Reg No.70060-19-46269) to help in the fight against COVID-19. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2. This product kills similar viruses and therefore, according to the EPA Guidelines On Emerging Pathogens , can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against MVM on hard, nonporous surfaces. With this new agreement, C-Bond will gain exclusive rights to sell the tablets within the verticals that it serves.



“We’re excited to be working with new partners to deliver the simple and sensible disinfection results that we’re known for in the research and clinical markets to an expanded customer-base,” said Tim Hidell, President of Quip Laboratories. “MB-10 Tablets have a proven track record as a cost-effective disinfectant across a wide range of industries, and we look forward to helping C-Bond in that goal for their clientele.”

MB-10 tablets are registered as a broad spectrum hospital disinfectant that is effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, and are safe for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, and a wide range of metals, without leaving residues or odor. MB-10 Tablets also protect without staining or discoloring.

“The applications for this EPA-registered product align well with our current customer base, presenting an exciting cross-selling opportunity,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “Well after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we expect the desire to regularly and thoroughly disinfect hard surfaces to continue to surge. This product perfectly meets the evolving needs of today’s marketplace.

“Leveraging our ever-expanding customer base within the transportation sector, we believe we are uniquely positioned for success with the introduction of this new disinfectant. I look forward to continued operational execution in driving forward our core mission - to make the world a safer place - with the addition of this exciting new product,” concluded Silverman.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

About Quip Laboratories

From Environmental Monitoring and Decontamination services, to proprietary disinfectants and sterilants, Quip Laboratories focuses on providing facility hygiene solutions to a variety of industries. With in-house research and development, pathogen identification, production, quality control and sales teams, Quip Laboratories provides a comprehensive approach to efficient and eco-gentle facility hygiene. You can find Quip Labs on the web at www.quiplabs.com or call us today at 1-800-424-2436.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that well after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the desire to regularly and thoroughly disinfect all means of hard surfaces to continue to surge; the likelihood that leveraging our ever-expanding customer base within the transportation sector, we are uniquely positioned for success with the introduction of this new disinfectant; the likelihood of continued operational execution in driving forward our core mission - to make the world a safer place - with the addition of this exciting new product; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

