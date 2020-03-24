Log in
News : Companies

C-Bond Systems Expands Nanotechnology Product Offering for Transportation Solutions Group

03/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT

HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, today announced that it has expanded the nanotechnology product offering of its C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group.

C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group now offers a more robust product suite, powered by nanotechnology, for superior cleaning, anti-bacterial, and protection in automobile applications – with new branded products ranging from paint sealants to surface protectors.

“Our strategy has yielded an exceptional, proprietary line of cleaning and protective solutions for the automotive industry, a perfect complement to our C-Bond NanoShield™ nanotechnology windshield strengthening solution,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “C-Bond will now offer an array of uniquely formulated products to our exceptional distribution network of fleet operators, new car dealers, and service providers including glass repair and replacement, warranty and F&I companies, and windshield OEMs. We look forward to offering an increasingly robust product line while further building the C-Bond brand, driving continued revenue growth, and expansion in 2020 and beyond.”

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company will now offer an array of uniquely formulated products to our exceptional distribution network of fleet operators, new car dealers, and service providers including glass repair and replacement, warranty and F&I companies, and windshield OEMs; the likelihood that the Company looks forward to offering an increasingly robust product line while further building the C-Bond brand, driving continued revenue growth, and expansion in 2020 and beyond; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Luke Zimmerman
Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
CBNT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Allison Tomek
VP, Corporate Communications
C-Bond Systems, Inc.
atomek@cbondsystems.com
832-649-5658

