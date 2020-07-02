Log in
C-Bond Systems Focuses on a New Transportation Disinfection Vertical: Golf Carts at Courses Throughout the U.S.

07/02/2020 | 08:32am EDT

HOUSTON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it is focusing on a new transportation disinfection vertical: golf carts at courses throughout the U.S. Through the launch of a targeted marketing campaign to golf courses throughout the U.S., the Company is marketing the use of MB-10 Tablets for the complete disinfection of golf carts between rounds.

MB-10 Tablets are an EPA-registered disinfectant approved for use against COVID-19, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2. MB-10 Tablets (EPA Reg No.70060-19-46269) are registered as a broad spectrum hospital disinfectant that is effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses. A video showing the use of MB-10 Tablets to disinfect golf carts can be viewed by clicking here.

“The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America suggests sanitizing golf carts after each round, and we believe MB-10 Tablets offer the fastest, most thorough and cost-effective way to do that to protect both players and golf course staff,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems.

Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects a golf cart’s exterior and interior in minutes. MB-10 provides fast-acting virus and bacteria protection that is safe for all vehicle surfaces without leaving a residue or odor. It is fast drying and safe for skin contact.

C-Bond has exclusive nationwide distribution rights to market MB-10 Tablets to all verticals within the transportation sector. This includes emergency vehicles, vehicle fleets, taxis, recreational vehicles, golf carts and more.

MB-10 Tablets kill viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, and therefore according to the EPA Guidelines on Emerging Pathogens, can be used against SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces. C-Bond sells MB-10 Tablets under an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc. for the domestic transportation sector.

About C-Bond           
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Luke Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
CBNT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Allison Tomek
C-Bond Systems
6035 South Loop East
Houston, TX 77033
atomek@cbondsystems.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
