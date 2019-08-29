C&D International Investment : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

建 發 國 際 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1908)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in relation to the acquisition of the land use rights in Nanning, the PRC (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing further information concerning the transaction referred to in the Announcement was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 30 August 2019. As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 15 November 2019. The Company will despatch the Circular to the Shareholders as soon as practicable after the finalisation of such information.

For and on behalf of

C&D International Investment Group Limited

Zhuang Yuekai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhuang Yuekai (Chairman), Ms. Zhao Chengmin and Mr. Lin Weiguo (Chief executive Officer); the non- executive Directors are Ms. Wu Xiaomin, Mr. Huang Wenzhou and Ms. Ye Yanliu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chi Wai, Mr. Wong Tat Yan Paul and Mr. Chan Chun Yee.