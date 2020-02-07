Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C&D International Investment : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

際 投 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1908)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 October 2019 and 19 December 2019, the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the ''Notice'') and the circular of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the entering into of the Cooperation Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 7 February 2020 (the ''EGM''), the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

The resolution proposed at the EGM was put to vote by way of poll and the details of the poll results are as follows:

Number of votes cast and

Ordinary Resolution

approximate percentage of

total number of votes cast

For

Against

(1)

To approve, confirm and ratify the Cooperation

75,198,186

0

Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement and all

(100%)

(0%)

transactions contemplated thereunder as detailed in

the Notice.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the EGM was 1,176,711,106 Shares. Since C&D Real Estate held 812,034,106 issued Shares, representing approximately 69.01% interest in the issued Shares of the Company as at the book close date, C&D Real Estate was required to, and did abstain from voting on the relevant resolution. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution at the EGM was 364,677,000 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the EGM and abstain from voting in favor as set out in

- 1 -

Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. Save for C&D Real Estate and its associates who were required to abstain from voting for the resolution at the EGM, no other party has stated its intention to abstain from voting.

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, such resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.

Yours faithfully

By order of the Board

C&D International Investment Group Limited

際投團有限公司

Zhuang Yuekai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhuang Yuekai (Chairman), Ms. Zhao Chengmin and Mr. Lin Weiguo (Chief Executive Officer); the non- executive Directors are Ms. Wu Xiaomin, Mr. Huang Wenzhou and Ms. Ye Yanliu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chi Wai, Mr. Wong Tat Yan Paul and Mr. Chan Chun Yee.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aBG STAFFING, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBASIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBRINKS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aCBDMD : CBD PM and CBD Freeze Awarded 2020 Product of the Year
BU
06:01aAVANTOR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
PR
06:01aBAMBUSER PUBL : signs Live Video Shopping agreement with Soft Goat
AQ
06:01aHEIMSTADEN : has strengthen the management
AQ
06:01aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Robert Dumas awarded financial industry Top 25 honour in the Personal Insurer category by Finance et Investissement
AQ
06:01aNEWS : U.S. Housing Supply Reaches New Low
PR
06:01aAZURE POWER : to Announce Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Ended December 31, 2019 After the Market Closes on February 11, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
4INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group