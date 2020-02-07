C&D International Investment : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

建 發 國 際 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1908)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 October 2019 and 19 December 2019, the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the ''Notice'') and the circular of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the entering into of the Cooperation Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting held on 7 February 2020 (the ''EGM''), the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

The resolution proposed at the EGM was put to vote by way of poll and the details of the poll results are as follows:

Number of votes cast and Ordinary Resolution approximate percentage of total number of votes cast For Against (1) To approve, confirm and ratify the Cooperation 75,198,186 0 Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement and all (100%) (0%) transactions contemplated thereunder as detailed in the Notice.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the EGM was 1,176,711,106 Shares. Since C&D Real Estate held 812,034,106 issued Shares, representing approximately 69.01% interest in the issued Shares of the Company as at the book close date, C&D Real Estate was required to, and did abstain from voting on the relevant resolution. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution at the EGM was 364,677,000 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the EGM and abstain from voting in favor as set out in