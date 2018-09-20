C-Data Selects CloudBlue to Power New Cloud Services Business

CLOUDBLUE CONNECT – Expanding its customer base within the
distribution marketplace, CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business, is
pleased to announce it has been selected as the digital platform
provider of choice for C-Data, one of Israel’s leading distributors of
computer, data security and communication products and peripheral
equipment of top brands, as well as its subsidiary C-Data cloud. The
international customer win was announced at this week’s CloudBlue
Connect event in Munich, Germany.
“This is a big week in CloudBlue’s history and we are excited to be
named the digital commerce platform provider of choice for C-Data’s
cloud services division to help them accelerate the adoption of cloud
services and digital transformation in Israel,” said Richard Dufty,
senior vice president, CloudBlue. “Our presence and business value
across Europe, the Middle East and Africa is growing rapidly,
particularly with distributors, and our brand is building across the
geographies.”
As part of the new relationship, CloudBlue is working with C-Data to
establish and expand C-Data’s cloud and digital services, as well as
integrate those from third-party providers and ISVs. By leveraging
CloudBlue’s industry-leading cloud commerce and anything-as-a-service
(XaaS) platform, C-Data is bringing sophistication and simplicity to its
cloud services business and establishing a robust online marketplace.
“Cloud services represent a strategic and significant growth opportunity
for C-Data and our channel partners,” said Lear Sharon, CEO, C-Data
cloud, a subsidiary of C-Data focused exclusively on the distribution of
cloud solutions and services. “Teaming with CloudBlue to support and
scale our cloud solutions services division is the right decision at the
right time and for all the right reasons. Demand for cloud is growing
rapidly and within five years, we believe 80 percent of software sales
will be purchased online and the majority will be consumed on demand. By
leveraging the CloudBlue commerce platform, we are able to lead business
through cloud-based solutions and applications, while helping our
channel partners grow their business and build their value in the eyes
of their customers.”
More than 200 of the world’s foremost service providers turn to
CloudBlue’s cloud commerce platform to power their operations including
AmericaMovil, Cogeco, Cobweb, Copaco, GTI, Telefónica, TELMEX, Telekom
Austria, Telstra and Vivo. CloudBlue provides a single-entry point to an
ecosystem of the world’s most innovative ISVs, including more than 200
pre-integrated cloud services from Microsoft, Dropbox, DocuSign, IBM,
Cisco, Symantec and many more.
“Cloud services and digital transformation are changing the way channel
partners market, sell to and support their customers,” says Dufty. “By
selecting CloudBlue as its go-to-market commerce platform provider,
C-Data is advancing its cloud services strategy and making it easier for
channel partners to launch, scale and profitably manage successful cloud
businesses that meet the needs of their customers. The new distribution
relationship further demonstrates CloudBlue’s commitment to providing
the platform of choice for telcos, service providers and distributors
worldwide.”
With hundreds of professionals from engineering, product management,
operations, marketing and sales, CloudBlue today manages more than 27
million enterprise cloud subscriptions globally and is experiencing a
record year of innovation and growth.
For more information about CloudBlue, contact Together@CloudBlue.com.
About CloudBlue
CloudBlue is dedicated to helping service providers of all kinds build,
scale and monetize cloud and digital services in the “as-a-service”
economy. Many of the world’s best known telecommunications companies,
technology distributors, managed services providers and value-added
resellers rely on CloudBlue’s leading commerce platform to automate,
aggregate and sell both their own cloud services, as well as those from
third party ISVs. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world’s largest
service provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more
than 27 million enterprise cloud subscriptions and over $1B in annual
subscription revenue. CloudBlue provides its customers access to an
ecosystem that includes more than 200 ISV solutions and more than 80,000
resellers around the world. CloudBlue is an independent software
division of Ingram Micro. www.cloudblue.com
About C-Data
Established in 2001, C-Data is the leading company in Israel in
setting marketing norms for the distribution of computer, data security,
communication products, mobile devices and peripheral equipment of top
brands, to resellers. Led by a highly experienced management team in the
distribution of computerized products to resellers in Israel, C-Data
employs a top-notch, professional and sophisticated team of experts,
which are the finest in Israel. The combination of fresh innovation with
rich experience allows C-Data to set new standards of efficiency and
innovation in distribution, thereby enabling their customers to enjoy
unprecedented availability, speed, and accessibility. As the leader of
the IT commercial and consumer's wholesale Israeli distribution market,
C-Data is committed to maintaining its leadership by planning for the
future. www.c-data.co.il
