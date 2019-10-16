NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- C Diff Foundation announced today that the inaugural C Diff Foundation Junior Infection Fighter Program was introduced to families and their children/teens in Chester County, Pennsylvania on October 12, 2019.



Dayle Skelly, Director of the Junior Infection Fighter Program and C. diff. Survivor said, "There shouldn't be an age limit for raising awareness of infection prevention. Children are our future and take forth the torch of knowledge to be shared with everyone in each community."



The volunteer program has been developed for children/teens with the participation and support of their parents/legal guardian and supervision of C Diff Foundation adult volunteers. C Diff Foundation's Junior Infection Fighters Program mission: "To educate and advocate for infection prevention with the children and teens and to inspire their social, academic, personal, and health care knowledge and partner with parents who share the same mission to prepare them to be members of ever changing global health care in societies worldwide."



C Diff Foundation's Junior Infection Fighter guidelines have been brought to fruition, under the direction of a leading infection preventionist, Maureen Spencer, RN, M.Ed., CIC.



Ms. Spencer who has been an Infection Preventionist for over 30 years and board certified in infection control (CIC). As one of the early pioneers in infection control, she was awarded the APIC National Carole DeMille Award in 1990 and was selected as one of the APIC Heroes of Infection Prevention in 2007 for her work in establishing a MRSA and Staph aureus Elimination Program at New England Baptist Hospital, an Orthopedic Center of Excellence in Boston. The ground breaking work was published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery



All volunteer attendees enjoyed spending time learning more about practicing healthy habits combined with infection prevention information during the inaugural community event.



"We work together to carve new paths in the multi-faceted patient and family programs offered by C Diff Foundation. Together we build awareness and advocate for C. diff. infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, antibiotic-resistance, and environmental safety worldwide. We are truly grateful to the dedicated members taking the C Diff Foundation's mission to greater levels changing lives, and saving lives across the globe," said Nancy C. Caralla, Founding President, C Diff Foundation.



About The C Diff Foundation:



C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, and environmental safety worldwide. Listen to "C.diff. Spores and More" Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET (www.cdiffradio.com), sponsored by Rebiotix, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company.



Learn more at: http://cdifffoundation.org



Follow C Diff Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Twitter @cdiffFoundation @Cdiff2019



Media Contact:

Dayle Skelly

Director Junior Infection Fighters Program

C Diff Foundation

info@cdifffoundation.org

Office: (727) 205-3922



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1015s2p-CdiffJuniorInfectionFighters-300dpi.jpg



###

Costs associated with dissemination of this news announcement were donated to the C Diff Foundation by NEOTROPE®, a California-based marketing company.



News Source: C Diff Foundation

Related link: https://cdifffoundation.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/c-diff-foundations-junior-infection-fighters-program-takes-action-against-harmful-germs-one-community-at-a-time-worldwide/