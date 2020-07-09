C-ERA Property Management & Realty and Montgomery Ross & Associates Announce Candace Mehls as Vice President of Client Retention and Client Services

Calgary, AB, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era Property Management & Realty and Montgomery Ross & Associates recently announced Candace Mehls as the new vice president of client retention and client services.

Ms. Mehls has been dedicated to the property management industry for more than forty years, having spent much of that time as a devoted member of the Associa team. She joined the company as a branch president in 1999. In that role, she focused on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents. Ms. Mehls also served the branch as a vice president of business development, during which she worked on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth. In her new role as vice president of client retention and client services, she will be responsible for maintaining client relationships, operational support, client and employee education, new client onboarding, and much more.

Ms. Mehls has been a licensed associate with the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) since 1999. She also holds Certified Property Manager (CPM®) and Certified Reserve Fund Planner (CRP®) designations from the Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC).

“Candace has been a valued leader from the moment she joined the Associa family over 20 years ago,” stated Jeff Wilson, ARM®, C-ERA Property Management president. “Her innovative management skills and ability to connect with residents and communities has remained unchanged despite the continuous evolvement of transformation within our industry. We know that our team will continue to leverage her expertise and dedication to client relationships as we expand in the future.”

