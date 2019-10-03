Log in
C&H Financial Services Announces Merger with Mann Merchant Processing Systems to Expand East Coast Operations

10/03/2019 | 09:13am EDT

C&H Financial Services, Inc. (“C&H”) announced a merger with Mann Merchant Processing Systems, LLC. (“Mann MPS”) to expand east coast business operations and execute growth strategies.

“The merger strengthens our position as a growing Fintech company by combining the best elements of the two companies under one brand,” said Anthony Holder, CEO of C&H Financial Services, Inc. “For more than 15 years we have shared the same values and vision and I am very proud to join them together as we invest further into technology and payment solutions to enhance the experience of current and future customers.”

C&H has offices located throughout the United States including two operations centers in Lodi, CA and Chicago, IL, with additional offices in Wisconsin, Texas and Florida, while Mann MPS operates from their headquarters in Bethlehem, PA. The combined centers will operate under the C&H Financial Services, Inc. brand with hours of operation that will serve across all U.S. time zones.

“We are extremely excited to bring our executive team with their unique industry experience to C&H and participate in developing new and diverse markets across the U.S.,” said Edwin D. Mann, Jr., founder of Mann MPS. “We bring very strong partnerships across multiple associations from major sporting events with thousands of members to web development and software providers with our end to end integrated business solutions.”

About C&H Financial Services, Inc.:

Established in Chicago, Illinois, C&H is an award-winning U.S. Merchant Acquirer providing credit & debit card processing services, small business loans, merchant cash advances, PCI Compliance, POS Systems & Gateways, ACH and Gift & Loyalty programs to non-profits, municipalities, and companies in diverse sectors. Named the Most Outstanding Payment Processing Provider of 2018 by Corporate Vision Magazine, a Top 59 Acquirer by the Nilson Report and the #3 Top Financial Services company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine, C&H Financial Services, Inc. maintains an A+ BBB rating while Anthony Holder, CEO, has been named CEO of the Year by Acquisition International and currently serves on the Forbes Finance Council.

About Mann Merchant Processing Systems, LLC.:

Mann Merchant Processing Systems, LLC. (Mann MPS) formed in 2003 and headquartered in Bethlehem, PA has consulted, converted and services some of the largest merchants in the nation. Edwin D. Mann Jr., founder of Mann Merchant Processing Systems and HotRod Processing, has spent his career specializing in business management and product development. Mr. Mann has strong partnerships with multiple associations with thousands of members, event management companies overseeing numerous professional golf tournaments and major sports events, software companies, and web development companies while his executive staff brings more than 100 years of industry experience.


© Business Wire 2019
