C.J. Hughes Announces Charles "Chuck" Austin As President

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") announced that the board of directors of C.J. Hughes has appointed Charles "Chuck" Austin as President. The former C.J. Hughes president, Douglas Reynolds, will remain as the president of Energy Services. Richard Phillips will continue in his position as general manager with C.J. Hughes.

Mr. Austin is a resident and village councilman for South Point, Ohio. He has 40 years of experience in the natural gas and underground utility industries. Mr. Austin is no stranger to C.J. Hughes as he previously served as Area Manager for 10 years and then was promoted to VP-General Manager for the last 9 years of his career at C. J. Hughes. He left the company in 2000 to pursue other opportunities within the energy service business.

Douglas Reynolds, President of Energy Services, commented on the announcement. "We are excited that Chuck has agreed to come on board to lead C.J. Hughes. With his experience and familiarity with C.J. Hughes and the customers we serve, Chuck will be a great addition to the Company."

