C Mer Eye Care : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI LUCIDA MEDICAL

C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

希 瑪 眼 科 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3309)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY

INTEREST IN SHANGHAI LUCIDA MEDICAL

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2019, 30 April

2019 and 28 June 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of the entire equity interest of Shanghai Lucida Medical Scientific Ltd. (上海璐視德醫療器械科技有限

公司). Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used below shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, Completion shall take place within five business days after all conditions precedent to the Acquisition Agreement are fulfilled and C-MER China receives a written confirmation from the Vendors of their fulfilment. On 28 June 2019, the parties to the Acquisition Agreement entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the Long Stop Date for fulfilment of the conditions precedent from 30 June 2019 to 30 September 2019.