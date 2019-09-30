Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C Mer Eye Care : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI LUCIDA MEDICAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C-MER EYE CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

希 瑪 眼 科 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3309)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY

INTEREST IN SHANGHAI LUCIDA MEDICAL

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements of the Company dated 26 March 2019, 30 April

2019 and 28 June 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of the entire equity interest of Shanghai Lucida Medical Scientific Ltd. (上海璐視德醫療器械科技有限

公司). Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used below shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, Completion shall take place within five business days after all conditions precedent to the Acquisition Agreement are fulfilled and C-MER China receives a written confirmation from the Vendors of their fulfilment. On 28 June 2019, the parties to the Acquisition Agreement entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the Long Stop Date for fulfilment of the conditions precedent from 30 June 2019 to 30 September 2019.

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Acquisition Agreement have been satisfied and that Completion has taken place on 30 September 2019. Immediately after Completion, Shanghai Lucida Medical has become an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

By order of the Board

C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited

Dr. LAM Shun Chiu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Dr. LAM Shun Chiu Dennis, Ms. LI Xiaoting, Dr. LEE Yau Wing Vincent and Mr. LI Chunshan and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. LAU Johnson Yiu-Nam, Dr. LI Kwok Tung Donald, Mr. MA Chiu Cheung Andrew, Mr. CHAN Chi Leong and Ms. BENTLEY Annie Liang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

C-Mer Eye Care Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding GAMMA Capital Management
AQ
05:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ahead of carbon neutral schedule
AQ
05:15aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aIKSUDA THERAPEUTICS : Presents First Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate, Demonstrating Effective Tumour Regression
BU
05:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : unveils packaging innovations
AQ
05:14aTELFORD HOMES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telford Homes
AQ
05:13aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Bags Best Customer Experience Award at CX Week Middle East
PU
05:13aDOYEN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to non-registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group