C NLOPB Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshor : Injured Worker on Transocean Barents

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has initiated a formal investigation into an incident reported by Suncor Energy on September 6, 2019. Earlier that same day, a Transocean employee on the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Transocean Barents was injured while preparing the rig for forecasted weather. The worker was caught between a steel adapter weighing 1400kg and a rail during crane operations. An 'all stop' was immediately called and the medic and emergency response team were called to the scene. The injured worker was transferred by medevac to St. John's on Friday afternoon, is currently in stable condition and remains in hospital under observation. The incident had the potential for fatality.

Operations were suspended on the Transocean Barents following the incident and the area secured. Drilling operations remain suspended and will not resume until Suncor has received approval from the C-NLOPB to do so.

