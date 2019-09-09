Log in
C NLOPB Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshor : Injured Worker on Transocean Barents

09/09/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has initiated a formal investigation into an incident reported by Suncor Energy on September 6, 2019. Earlier that same day, a Transocean employee on the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Transocean Barents was injured while preparing the rig for forecasted weather. The worker was caught between a steel adapter weighing 1400kg and a rail during crane operations. An 'all stop' was immediately called and the medic and emergency response team were called to the scene. The injured worker was transferred by medevac to St. John's on Friday afternoon, is currently in stable condition and remains in hospital under observation. The incident had the potential for fatality.

Operations were suspended on the Transocean Barents following the incident and the area secured. Drilling operations remain suspended and will not resume until Suncor has received approval from the C-NLOPB to do so.

Media Contacts:

Suncor Energy
Media Relations
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

C-NLOPB
Lesley Rideout
Communications Lead
lrideout@cnlopb.ca
709-778-4224
709-725-2900 (cell)

Incident Disclosures 2019
Date Update
September 9, 2019 Injured Worker on Transocean Barents
August 21, 2019 C-NLOPB Update on August 17, 2019 Discharge at the Hibernia Platform
August 18, 2019 C-NLOPB Update on August 17, 2019 Discharge at the Hibernia Platform
August 16, 2019 C-NLOPB approves re-start of production operations from final two drill centres at White Rose field
August 15, 2019 C-NLOPB approves resumption of production operations at Hibernia Platform
August 1, 2019 Update - Hibernia Oil Spill
July 18, 2019 Hibernia Oil Spill
July 9, 2019 Incident Bulletin - Near Miss with Potential for Fatality on Terra Nova FPSO
July 5, 2019 Update - Follow-up to November 2018 Oil Spill at White Rose Field
June 4, 2019 Near Miss on Hibernia Platform
May 24, 2019 Flushing - South White Rose Extension Drill Centre
March 19, 2019 Update on Plugging of Flowline and Recovery of Flowline Connector at the South White Rose Extension Drill Centre
March 14, 2019 Near Miss Onboard Terra Nova FPSO
March 13, 2019 Update on Plugging of Flowline and Recovery of Flowline Connector at the South White Rose Extension Drill Centre
January 30, 2019 C-NLOPB Issues Approvals to Husky Energy
January 18, 2019 Update - Status of Spill at White Rose Field
January 11, 2019 Update - Status of Spill at White Rose Field
January 7, 2019 Update - Status of Spill at White Rose Field

Disclaimer

C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:16:01 UTC
