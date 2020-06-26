Log in
C NLOPB Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshor : Near Miss on the Hebron Platform

06/26/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

ExxonMobil Canada has reported that on June 24, 2020 on the Hebron Platform, a container bumped a temporary handrail. A piece of the handrail, which weighed approximately 9kg, fell approximately 20m and landed on the intervention deck below.

There were no injuries and no personnel were in the area. The incident had the potential for fatality, based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator.

ExxonMobil stopped all crane operations, installed hard barriers at the handrail location and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident.

The C-NLOPB is monitoring ExxonMobil's investigation of the incident.

Media Contacts:

ExxonMobil
Lynn Evans
Public Affairs
(709) 273-1583
Lynn.evans@exxonmobil.com

C-NLOPB
Lesley Rideout
C-NLOPB Communications Lead
(709)725-2900
lrideout@cnlopb.ca

Incident Disclosures 2020
Date Update
June 26, 2020 Near Miss on the Hebron Platform
June 19, 2020 Unauthorized Discharge from the SeaRose FPSO
June 1, 2020 Fire on Terra Nova FPSO
April 9, 2020 C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - April 9 Update
April 9, 2020 C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - March 24 Update
March 20, 2020 March 17, 2020 Update: Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board Response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Disclaimer

C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 17:43:02 UTC
