C NLOPB Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshor : Near Miss on the Hebron Platform

ExxonMobil Canada has reported that on June 24, 2020 on the Hebron Platform, a container bumped a temporary handrail. A piece of the handrail, which weighed approximately 9kg, fell approximately 20m and landed on the intervention deck below.
There were no injuries and no personnel were in the area. The incident had the potential for fatality, based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator.
ExxonMobil stopped all crane operations, installed hard barriers at the handrail location and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident.
The C-NLOPB is monitoring ExxonMobil's investigation of the incident.
