C P Lotus : NOTICE OF SERIES C CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF SERIES C CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "CPS EGM") of holders of series C convertible preference shares of HK$0.02 par value each (the "CPS") in the share capital of C.P. Lotus Corporation 卜蜂蓮花有限公司 (the "Company") will be held at Suite 6411-6413, 64/F., Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 4 October 2019, at 12:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) (or as soon as after the conclusion or the adjournment of the meeting of the Independent CPS Holders (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) convened at the direction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for the same day and place), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions (voting together as a single class):

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. "THAT:

pursuant to the series C convertible preference shares scheme of arrangement dated 11 September 2019 (the " CPS Scheme of Arrangement ") between the Company and the Scheme CPS Holders (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement) in the form of the print thereof, which has been produced to this meeting and for the purposes of identification signed by the chairman of this meeting, or in such other form and on such terms and conditions as may be approved or imposed by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, on the Effective Date (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement), the issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company shall be reduced by the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme CPS (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement); and any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and things considered by him to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the CPS Scheme of Arrangement and the reduction of the number of issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company pursuant to the CPS Scheme of Arrangement, including (without limitation) giving consent to any modification of, or addition to, the CPS Scheme of Arrangement or the reduction of the number of issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company which the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands may see fit to impose."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

2. "THAT: