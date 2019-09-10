|
C P Lotus : NOTICE OF SERIES C CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/10/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
NOTICE OF SERIES C CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "CPS EGM") of holders of series C convertible preference shares of HK$0.02 par value each (the "CPS") in the share capital of C.P. Lotus Corporation 卜蜂蓮花有限公司 (the "Company") will be held at Suite 6411-6413, 64/F., Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 4 October 2019, at 12:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) (or as soon as after the conclusion or the adjournment of the meeting of the Independent CPS Holders (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) convened at the direction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for the same day and place), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions (voting together as a single class):
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. "THAT:
-
pursuant to the series C convertible preference shares scheme of arrangement dated 11 September 2019 (the "CPS Scheme of Arrangement") between the Company and the Scheme CPS Holders (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement) in the form of the print thereof, which has been produced to this meeting and for the purposes of identification signed by the chairman of this meeting, or in such other form and on such terms and conditions as may be approved or imposed by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, on the Effective Date (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement), the issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company shall be reduced by the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme CPS (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement); and
-
any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and things considered by him to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the CPS Scheme of Arrangement and the reduction of the number of issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company pursuant to the CPS Scheme of Arrangement, including (without limitation) giving consent to any modification of, or addition to, the CPS Scheme of Arrangement or the reduction of the number of issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company which the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands may see fit to impose."
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
2. "THAT:
-
subject to and simultaneously with the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme CPS referred to in resolution 1(a) taking effect, the number of issued series C convertible preference shares in the share capital of the Company be restored to its former amount by allotting and issuing to the Offeror (as defined in the CPS Scheme of Arrangement), credited as fully paid at par, the same number of series C convertible preference shares of HK$0.02 each in the share capital of the Company as is equal to the number of Scheme CPS cancelled;
-
the credit arising in the books of account of the Company consequent upon the reduction of its issued share capital resulting from the cancellation and extinguishment of the Scheme CPS referred to in resolution 1(a) shall be applied by the Company in paying up in full at par the new series C convertible preference shares allotted and issued to the Offeror pursuant to resolution 2(a) above, and any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to allot and issue the same accordingly; and
-
any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and things considered by him to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the CPS Scheme of Arrangement and the restoration of capital pursuant to the CPS Scheme of Arrangement, including (without limitation) the giving of consent to any modification of, or addition to, the CPS Scheme of Arrangement or the restoration of capital, which the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands may see fit to impose."
On behalf of the board of directors of
C.P. Lotus Corporation
卜蜂蓮花有限公司
Liu Shek David
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 September 2019
Registered office:
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
21st Floor
Far East Finance Centre
16 Harcourt Road
Hong Kong
Notes:
-
A member entitled to attend and vote at the CPS EGM is entitled to appoint one, and if such member is the holder of two or more CPS, more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the CPS EGM in person to represent him.
-
A yellow form of proxy for use at the CPS EGM (or any adjournment thereof) is enclosed with the composite document containing the CPS Scheme of Arrangement dated 11 September 2019 despatched to, among others, the holders of CPS (the "CPS Holders").
-
In order to be valid, the yellow form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with Tricor Progressive Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the CPS EGM or any adjournment thereof failing which the yellow form of proxy will not be valid. Completion and return of the yellow form of proxy will not preclude a CPS Holder from attending the CPS EGM and voting in person if he so wishes. In the event that a CPS Holder attends and votes at the CPS EGM after having lodged his yellow form of proxy, his yellow form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked by operation of law.
-
In the case of joint holders of CPS, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.
-
Voting at the CPS EGM will be taken by poll as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers.
-
The Register of Members of the Company in respect of the CPS will be closed from Monday, 30 September 2019 to Friday, 4 October 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period no transfer of CPS will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the CPS EGM, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019.
As at the Announcement Date, the directors of the Company are:
|
Executive directors:
|
Independent non-executive directors:
|
Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont (Chairman)
|
Mr. Viroj Sangsnit
|
Mr. Li Wen Hai (Executive Chairman)
|
Mr. Songkitti Jaggabatara
|
Mr. Narong Chearavanont (Vice Chairman)
|
Mr. Itthaporn Subhawong
|
Mr. Michael Ross (Vice Chairman)
|
Mr. Prasobsook Boondech
|
Mr. Yang Xiaoping (Vice Chairman)
|
Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo
|
Mr. Meth Jiaravanont
|
|
Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont
|
|
Mr. Umroong Sanphasitvong
|
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|