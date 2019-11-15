DGAP-News: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

C-QUADRAT Investment AG: Asset manager C-Quadrat Investment Group becomes majority-owned by its top management again

15.11.2019 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Asset manager C-Quadrat Investment Group becomes majority-owned by its top management again

- Repurchase by Alexander Schütz and Cristobal Mendez de Vigo completed

Vienna/Hongkong, November 15th, 2019 - Alexander Schütz, founder and CEO of C-Quadrat Investment Group ("C-Quadrat"), and Cristobal Mendez de Vigo, a member of the Management Board and shareholder, have completed the repurchase of a majority stake in the Austrian asset manager C-Quadrat following approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. This means that control of the Austrian company is once again firmly in the hands of the management. The Hong Kong-based marketing/distribution house and investment company Jebsen Group is now a minority shareholder in C-Quadrat. In the course of the transaction, HNA Group (HNA) has left the shareholder structure. The transaction will have no impact on C-Quadrat's investment strategy or fund products. C-Quadrat will continue to pursue its customer-focused strategy as defined by management.

C-Quadrat founder and CEO Alexander Schütz said on the occasion of the now completed return to a shareholder-led management structure: "We are pleased that we have now completed this important step and have won Jebsen as anchor shareholder, a company with over 120 years of history and experience in Greater China. Together we will realize our growth opportunities in Europe and Asia and offer our customers an even broader range of products and geographic coverage in the future."



About CQ



The C-Quadrat Investment Group consists of several independent asset management companies that specialise in quantitative and discretionary absolute and total return strategies. The goal of all investment activities is to achieve continuous and sustainable returns for institutional and private investors.

The C-Quadrat Investment Group was established in Vienna in 1991. Today, with offices in Vienna, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Geneva, Zurich, Madrid, Yerevan and Tbilisi, it operates in 21 countries throughout Europe and Asia.

About Jebsen Group

Founded in 1895, the Jebsen Group is a private, family-owned distribution, marketing and investment company headquartered in Hong Kong and deep roots in Europe. With a long and established presence and deep understanding of Greater China, the Jebsen Group is committed to supporting its partners' needs in building market demand, generating and supporting sales, and serving as an important link to customers throughout the region. The Group has six business lines including Beverage, Consumer, Industrial, Motors, Logistics and the investment arm Jebsen Capital. Jebsen offers some 200 of the world's leading products extensive local market access with a high degree of specialisation. Outside the region, the Jebsen Group enjoys close ties with sister companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, Germany and Denmark. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com.

For more information:

Andreas Wimmer

Senior Group Managing Director

CQ Investment Group | Schottenfeldgasse 20 | 1070 Wien | Austria

phone +43(1)51566300

A.Wimmer@c-quadrat.com | www.c-quadrat.com