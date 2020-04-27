C.R. England and England Logistics Exceed Four Million Meals Donated to Food Banks for Children

Salt Lake City, UT, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England, one of the nation’s leaders in transportation solutions, and England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of C.R. England, have announced they have now donated more than four million meals to food banks since January 2018. Combined, the two companies have the goal of donating one million meals for children annually, a goal which was surpassed both in 2018 and 2019.

The campaign is named the One Initiative with employees of both companies focused on the goal of uniting as one to fight against childhood hunger. The One Initiative’s efforts are focused on 22 partner food banks in communities where their employees live and work. Every donation leads directly to a food-insecure child receiving a meal through various programs such as after school meal services, mobile food pantries, and back pack initiatives.

“Reducing the impact of childhood hunger has always been the goal of the One Initiative,” said Josh England, president of C.R. England. “When we started this initiative, the need was significant. Today, with the immediate impact of COVID-19 on so many communities, the need for funding for meals has dramatically increased. We are grateful to be in a position to continue to provide help at this critical time. We express our thanks to our drivers who make the deliveries and to our other employees for their donations and volunteer efforts.”

In 2018, C.R. England and England Logistics implemented a donation structure that converts business activity at either company into meals for children in need. For every load C.R. England delivers, the company donates a meal to a food bank of the delivery driver’s choosing. Similarly, for every load that England Logistics brokers, a donation toward a meal is provided.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see so many team members, shipper clients, carriers and authorized agents rally around this truly meaningful cause,” stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. “Childhood hunger is an epidemic that is completely solvable and deserves great priority. We are thrilled to, with the help of so many, be making such a considerable impact - especially during such a crucial time. Children are our future and that future is bright as ever!”

In addition to meal donations, company employees engage in hundreds of service hours each year at local food banks.

Participating food banks include Utah Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Central California Food Bank, Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Food Bank of the Rockies, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Harvesters - The Community Food Network (Kansas City), North Texas Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Second Harvest Inland Northwest, Second Harvest of Southeast North Carolina, South Texas Food Bank, St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. In Mexico, Banco de Alimentos Querétaro and in Costa Rica, Banco de Alimentos Costa Rica.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and is one of North America’s largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com.



About England Logistics

England Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of C.R. England, is one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms and offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com.

About the One Initiative

The One Initiative is founded on the idea that through a united effort, a nationwide difference can be made to benefit children in need. For more information or to access the list of 22 partner food banks, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com. We are One United Against Childhood Hunger.

