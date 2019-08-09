Log in
C-RAD Web Presentation Half-Year Report 2019

0
08/09/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Presentation of the report for the first half of the fiscal year 2019:

Date: Friday August 30, 2019 / kl. 11:00

Venue: Online Presentation

Topic: C-RAD Half-year report 2019

Procedure:

Please register online through the website:  

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5659643046196070669

After your registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.

A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.

About C-RAD
C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
