C-RAD to focus its sales resources on its core business going forward

07/11/2019 | 02:31am EDT

C-RAD has decided to focus its sales activities on the current and upcoming new products and has therefore mutually agreed to terminate the distribution agreement with the Germany based company IBA Dosimetry GmbH. At the same time C-RAD will also expand its direct sales territory to the Baltic countries.

C-RAD has distributed IBA Dosimetry products in the Nordic countries over the past almost ten years. The distribution agreement is terminated effective September 30, 2019. C-RAD will work closely with IBA to ensure a smooth transition of the customer relationship with regards to the products effected.

“We have had an excellent cooperation with IBA Dosimetry over the past years. The products were a good complement to our products portfolio to offer a more complete value proposition to the customer and at the same time to increase efficiency of our own sales organization in the Nordics.” says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, “With the constantly increasing interest in our positioning products and the new products that C-RAD is launching to the market, we have decided to focus our resources on the core business and to serve more customers through our direct sales organization.”

The discontinuation of the distribution of the dosimetry products will have a neglectable impact on revenue and operating profit going forward.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
