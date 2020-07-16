Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

C&SD Census and Statistics Department of Gov :  Volume and price statistics of external merchandise trade in May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 04:41am EDT
Further to the external merchandise trade statistics in value terms for May 2020 released earlier on, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) released today (July 16) the volume and price statistics of external merchandise trade for that month.
In May 2020, the volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 6.7% and 11.0% respectively over May 2019.

Comparing the first five months of 2020 with the same period in 2019, the volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 7.3% and 9.0% respectively.
Comparing the three-month period ending May 2020 with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total exports of goods and imports of goods increased by 5.3% and 1.8% respectively.
Changes in volume of external merchandise trade are derived from changes in external merchandise trade value with the effect of price changes discounted.
Comparing May 2020 with May 2019, the prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 0.8% and 0.9% respectively.
As regards price changes in the first five months of 2020 over the same period in 2019, the prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.
Price changes in external merchandise trade are reflected by changes in unit value indices of external merchandise trade, which are compiled based on average unit values or, for certain commodities, specific price data.

The terms of trade index is derived from the ratio of price index of total exports of goods to that of imports of goods. Compared with the same periods in 2019, the index increased by 0.1% in May 2020, whereas it decreased by 0.2% in the first five months of 2020.

Changes in the unit value and volume of total exports of goods by main destination are shown in Table 1.
Comparing May 2020 with May 2019, double-digit declines were recorded for the total export volume to India (-37.7%) and the USA (-11.8%). Concurrently, the total export volume to Japan (-1.0%) and the mainland of China (the Mainland) (-0.1%) also decreased. On the other hand, the total export volume to Taiwan increased by 16.7%.
Over the same period of comparison, the total export prices to Japan (-3.1%), the USA (-2.3%), India (-2.2%) and Taiwan (-0.5%) decreased. On the other hand, the total export prices to the Mainland increased by 0.4%.
Changes in the unit value and volume of imports of goods by main supplier are shown in Table 2.
Comparing May 2020 with May 2019, double-digit declines were recorded for the import volume from Japan (-13.7%) and the Mainland (-13.1%). On the other hand, the import volume from Singapore (2.4%), Taiwan (10.3%) and Korea (10.5%) increased.
Over the same period of comparison, the import prices from Singapore (-8.3%), Korea (-4.1%), Taiwan (-3.0%) and the Mainland (-0.8%) decreased. On the other hand, the import prices from Japan increased by 1.7%.
Further information
Details of the above statistics are published in the May 2020 issue of 'Hong Kong Merchandise Trade Index Numbers'. Users can download the publication free of charge at the website of the C&SD (www.censtatd.gov.hk/hkstat/sub/sp230.jsp?productCode=B1020006).

Enquiries on merchandise trade indices may be directed to the Trade Analysis Section (1) of the C&SD (Tel.: 2582 4918).

Ends/Thursday, July 16, 2020
Issued at HKT 16:30

NNNN

Disclaimer

C&SD - Census and Statistics Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 08:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aSlowing UK job losses seen as 'calm before storm'
RE
05:21aRussia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine - wealth fund head
RE
05:21aOil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs
RE
05:16aBank of Russia coupon bond offering
PU
05:16aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Price movements are driven by diverse factors in June
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aAlibaba's UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
RE
05:08aS.African rand slips as weak China data overshadows vaccine hope
RE
05:07aGerman audit office to examine financial oversight and BaFin over Wirecard case - Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC : RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group