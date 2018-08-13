C-Store Data Analytics Platform Skupos Inc. Raises $6.4M for Continued Expansion

Skupos
Inc., the leading analytics platform for the c-store industry, today
closed a $6.4M Series A round of funding led by Toba Capital with
participation from Dynamo Fund, Loup Ventures, and existing investors
from the company’s seed round. The company has raised $11 million to
date. This newest funding will be used to accelerate the progression
into the c-store industry.
“These last two years we’ve seen Skupos evolve from three founders with
a great idea into a brilliant team of thirty-plus with a crucial product
and an exploding customer base,” said Patrick Mathieson, Partner at Toba
Capital. “What’s most remarkable is that in barely a year of selling
they’ve built their footprint from zero to thousands of paying
Skupos-powered c-stores across 43 US states. As their footprint widens,
their ability to drive efficiencies for retailers, distributors, and CPG
brands grows exponentially. We deeply enjoy partnering with the Skupos
team as they become one of the most important companies in the retail
analytics industry.”
Jake Bolling, Michael Glassman, and Linh Nguyen co-founded the startup
in 2016 to create a data hub for the $550 billion convenience retail
industry to transact upon. Today, the company tracks and analyzes over 2
billion annual transactions in real time for over 2,000 customers,
providing tools to retailers to increase revenue, while helping Fortune
500 CPG brands understand and forecast sales trends in the channel.
“Real-time inventory data fundamentally changes the game for convenience
stores, distributors, and brands,” said Gene Munster, managing partner
at Loup Ventures. “Automated retail and last mile delivery are the
future of commerce, and Skupos enables their customers to benefit from
these shifts.”
The company will use the new funds to continue its expansion across
North America, and to hire and retain talent.
“Convenience stores see over 50% of the US population on a daily basis,
but the fragmented nature of the market has historically made it nearly
impossible to track and understand these transactions,” stated Jake
Bolling, CEO at Skupos. “To fix that, we’ve built a platform where
retailers, brands, and distributors convene to derive value from
previously disparate data.”
About Skupos:
Skupos Inc. is a data analytics platform for the convenience retail
industry. Founded in 2016, the company provides retailers, distributors,
and CPG brands with insight into movement in the $550B in annual sales
that flow through the channel. Skupos’ software unlocks efficiencies,
enabling data-driven decisions across teams in each cohort of the
industry. Over 2,000 customers use the Skupos platform to improve their
businesses.
