C-Suite Radio Leverages Megaphone for Podcast Publishing and Monetization

08/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, announces it will utilize Megaphone, an industry-leading podcasting platform by Panoply Media for podcast hosting, distribution, monetization, and analytics.  

C-Suite Radio will use Panoply’s Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) for additional monetization. Launched July 2017, MTM connects advertisers with the right listeners, allowing them to target more than 60,000 audience segments across the network based on based on interests, demographic profile, purchase behaviors and more. MTM gives C-Suite Radio the unique opportunity to sell through unsold inventory to MTM advertisers and drive incremental revenue.

Megaphone also provides robust metrics to every podcaster. The platform compiles real-time performance statistics on episodes, shows, and ad campaigns giving podcasters quantifiable data to make informed decisions.

C-Suite Radio shows can also be listened to in a number of outlets, such as Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeart Media, TuneIn, and other platforms, allowing for greater discoverability from prospective listeners.

“I’m beyond excited to be leveraging the Megaphone platform. One of the most difficult things to quantify for podcasting is metrics because the medium is still so new and there are so many variables to deal with. This will help our podcasters quantify their metrics and generate incremental revenue through advertising,” said C-Suite Network Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett.

If you have a business show you’d like to see on C-Suite Radio, contact us here: http://www.c-suiteradio.com/contact/

If you would like to be considered as a guest on C-Suite Radio, fill out this submission form: http://www.c-suiteradio.com/get-interviewed-c-suite-radio/

For more information, visit http://www.c-suiteradio.com.

About C-Suite Radio
C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world’s leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite Radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers’ personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About Panoply Media
Panoply Media is a full-service podcast company that delivers breakthrough technology for audio creators and produces compelling programs. Panoply’s Megaphone hosting and ad-insertion platform offers sophisticated publishing and monetization features unavailable anywhere else in the industry. Our best-in-class software and services power top networks and publishers, including HowStuffWorks, Gimlet, The Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed and WBUR. In partnership with Nielsen, Megaphone Targeted Marketplace (MTM) enables advertisers to target more than 60,000 audience segments. Panoply’s production studios offer premium content that includes shows such as Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History, Empire on Blood, Happier with Gretchen Rubin, You Must Remember This, The Message and By The Book.

Media Contact:
Keira Rodríguez
Senior Media Strategist
TallGrass Public Relations
Keira.Rodriguez@tallgrasspr.com  
914.830.3241

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
