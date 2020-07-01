C&W Communications : Expands Its B2B Operations in the Cayman Islands

C&W Communications, operator of the Flow, BTC and UTS brands in the Caribbean, today announced the acquisition of IT Outsource Ltd. (“ITO”), a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the Cayman Islands. Founded in 2004, IT Outsource provides IT managed and support services, cloud back-up, security services and enterprise hardware and software solutions focused on clients in the financial services, insurance, government and tourism sectors. ITO prides itself on simplifying the IT requirements of its clients with a reputation for outstanding customer service.

Chris Coles, Chief Commercial Officer, B2B, in C&W Communications, commented, “The acquisition of IT Outsource represents an important step in the execution of our growth strategy and will strengthen our business by bringing innovative solutions and technologies to existing customers and solidifying our position as the leading provider of ICT services in the Cayman Islands.”

Garry Southway, General Manager and Managing Partner, IT Outsource, said, “As the entire world shifts to focusing on how to secure a mobile workforce, we aim to expand our portfolio of solutions in the region for protecting people, services, and data – on the network and beyond. We know these are challenging and uncertain times, and we are excited about what this deal means for the expansion and profitability of your business and ours, and that in the process we hope to offer a more comprehensive and secure ‘end to end’ offering and to better serve our clients in the region with new and innovative solutions.”

Garry Sinclair, CEO, BTC – VP North Caribbean, said, “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our business in one of our key markets. The acquisition of IT Outsource will allow us to offer more enhanced IT services to Caymanian companies and businesses throughout the region. This investment reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our ICT services offering and facilitating the regional transition to a digital economy.”

ABOUT IT OUTSOURCE LTD.

IT Outsource Ltd (“ITO”) is a full-service IT consultancy and business solutions firm based in the Cayman Islands, which has been providing technology-based solutions for clients in the English-speaking Caribbean since 2004. ITO focuses on clients in the Offshore Financial Services sector and the various small and medium businesses in the region and offers the best-of-breed solutions for each. ITO offers the following products and services: Disaster Recovery (DRaaS), IT managed services, IT support services, IT consulting services, hardware and software, Microsoft Azure Cloud, Backend as a Service (BaaS), private/hybrid cloud, offshore hosting, IT managed security and enhanced IT security.

ABOUT C&W COMMUNICATIONS

C&W Communications (“C&W”), part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region. Learn more at www.cwc.com.

