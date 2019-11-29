C banner International : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT (2) APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT (3) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Biographical details of Mr. Yuan is set out below:

Mr. Yuan Zhenhua ( 袁振華), aged 37, is an executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2005. Mr. Yuan is currently a non-practicing member of the PRC Certified Public Accountant Association. From 2005 to 2015, he held various positions in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, Nanjing Branch, including being senior manager of the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, Nanjing Branch.

Mr. Yuan has entered into a service agreement with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 12 December 2016 subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws. After being appointed as the President of the Company, Mr. Yuan will be entitled to emolument for being an executive Director, the President and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to be determined by the Board with reference to the fees paid by comparable companies, his time commitment and responsibilities and the Company's performance.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yuan does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yuan does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and did not hold other directorship in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. Mr. Yuan does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Yuan confirmed that there is no information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters relating to his appointment as the President of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wan Xianghua ("Mr. Wan") and Mr. Wu Weiming ("Mr. Wu") have been appointed as executive Directors of the Company with effect from 29 November 2019.

Biographical details of Mr. Wan and Mr. Wu are set out below:

Mr. Wan

Mr. Wan Xianghua ( 萬祥華), aged 51, is the vice president of the Group. Mr. Wan joined the Group in 1996, and is currently responsible for the operation of natursun brand and the design, research and development and procurement of MIO brand and supply chain management. Mr. Wan has served as a

committee member of the National Technical Committee on Footwear of Standardization Administration of China ( 中國制鞋標準化技術委員會) since 2008 and has been a professor specializing in footwear manufacturing at Guangling College of Yangzhou University ( 揚州大學廣陵學院) since 2010. Mr. Wan

also holds a certificate of first level footwear designer.