C banner International : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by C.banner International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited ("Grant Thornton") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 7 November 2019 as the Company and Grant Thornton could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Grant Thornton has confirmed in its resignation letter that there are no matters in connection with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board and the audit committee of the Company have confirmed that there are no matters in relation to the change of auditor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board, with the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, has resolved to appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 8 November 2019 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Grant Thornton. ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited shall hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Grant Thornton for their professional services in the past years.

By order of the Board

C.banner International Holdings Limited

Chen Yixi

Chairman

PRC, 8 November 2019