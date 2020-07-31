C banner International : COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Reference is made to the announcement of C.banner International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 June 2020 (the "Announcement") and the circular of the Company dated 30 June 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Allied Great International Holdings Limited (the "Disposal"), and the announcement of the Company dated 21 July 2020 in relation to the poll results of the Special General Meeting approving the Disposal. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that Completion of the Disposal took place on 31 July 2020. Upon Completion, the Company ceased to hold directly or indirectly any interest in the Target Group, and therefore, the financial results of the Target Group will no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

