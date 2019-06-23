C banner International : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

being the holder(s) of(Note 2) shares of US$0.015 each in the capital of C.banner International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint(Note 3)

or failing him/her, the chairman of the special general meeting (the "Special General Meeting") as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Special General Meeting to be held at 31st Floor, International Trade Centre, No. 18 East Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, China on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions as set out in the notice of the Special General Meeting and to vote on my/our behalf as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matters properly put to the Special General Meeting in such manner as he/she thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolution For(Note 4) Against(Note 4)

THAT: the terms of and the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 9 May 2019 (a copy of which marked "A" has been tabled before the Special General Meeting and initialed by the chairman of the Special General Meeting for identification purpose) (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") in respect of the proposed disposal by the Company of the entire issued share capital of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited be and are hereby approved, and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorized for and on behalf of the Company to sign, seal, execute, perfect, perform and deliver all such agreements, instruments, documents and deeds, and do all such acts or things and take all such steps as he/she/they may in his/ her/their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or to give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and all matters incidental thereto.

